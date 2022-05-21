Iain Salter is headed to the University of Tulsa for track and cross country.
The Tyler Legacy senior was a two-time state cross country qualifier and a two-time regional track qualifier. Salter holds the Legacy school record in the 1,600-meter run and 800-meter run. He was the District 10-6A champion in the 3,200-meter run, the 1600 and the 800.
“Iain has been a part of our program for two and a half years,” Tyler Legacy cross country coach Dennis Teuber said. “During this time, he has developed as a runner and person. Iain has put in endless hours to get to where he is now. We are proud of him and everything he has accomplished. Iain, we wish you the best of luck in this next step of your journey.”
Salter spent his first two seasons at Brownsboro High School, making it to state as a sophomore.
Salter said he plans to study aerospace engineering.