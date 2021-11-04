Iain Salter will be making his second trip to the UIL Cross Country Championships this weekend, but it will be his first as a Tyler Legacy Red Raider.
Salter said he began running cross country in middle school. He played football reluctantly, but said running without being hit appealed to him more.
As a freshman at Brownsboro High School, Salter said he missed qualifying for regionals by two spots.
As a sophomore at Brownsboro, Salter not only made it to regionals, he took it a step further.
“My only goal that year was to make it to state,” Salter said. “I knew I had a chance. My regional race was my peak race. I went all out. I was looking forward to that all season. It was a breakout race. I had been running in the 18s all year, and I finally got good weather and a good course at reigonals, and I broke into the 17s and made it to state by like two places.
“Once I got to state, I was done with. I was just happy I made it. I was just there for the experience. I think I was in last place and went out in 66 seconds for the first 400, and that just killed me and set me up for failure the rest of the race. My one goal this time is just to start out relaxed and controlled and not let the other runners carry me away the first 800 meters or so.”
Salter moved to then Robert E. Lee High School right after Christmas that year. When he was a junior, the school name had changed to Tyler Legacy, and Salter also had a posterior tibial tendon injury he sustained during the summer.
Salter still made it to regionals as a junior in cross country and also made it to regionals in track and field as a junior. Salter runs the 1,600-meter run and 3,200-meter run in track.
Salter said he trained in Colorado with some friends during the summer.
This season, Salter placed third at the District 10-6A race to qualify for the regional meet.
“I had very slim chances of making it to state going into regionals,” Salter said. “I think I was ranked 18th going in, and it’s usually the top 16 to top 20 that make it.”
“We talked prior to the race about strategies,” Legacy cross country Dennis Teuber said. “He really want to go moderate the first mile, but I reminded him don’t be too moderate because we didn’t want that top group to get away from him. After the first mile, we were a little worried because he was like between 50th and 60th. That first group was moving up fast. But then after mile two, he was 27th. He just kept picking them off one by one. His gameplan worked out perfectly.”
Salter finished the regional race ninth with a time of 15:56.53.
Salter will now compete at the state meet at 12:10 p.m. Saturday at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.
“I just want him to go out and have fun,” Teuber said. “He’s practice hard. Obviously I want him to do well. But I just want him to cherish the moment and enjoy it.”
Salter said after high school, he plans to go to college to study aerospace engineering.
“My dad is an electrical engineer for NASA, and I just want to follow in his footsteps,” Salter said.