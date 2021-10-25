Iain Salter
Buy Now

Iain Salter placed ninth at the Class 6A Region II meet to qualify for the state meet.

 Courtesy

Tyler Legacy’s Iain Salter placed ninth at the Class 6A Region II cross country meet to earn a trip to the state meet.

Salter posted a time of 15:56.53,

The Legacy girls placed 17th as a team out of 24 teams.

The Woodlands won both the boys and girls races.

Gertrude Lamb was the top finisher for the Lady Raiders at 51st with a time of 20:30.38. Other Lady Raider runners were Hewan Knight, 77th, 21:09.09; Mila Teuber, 85th, 21:33.48; Celeste Dominguez, 147th, 23:06.95; Karla Hernandez, 148th, 23;51.84; and Talina Vargas, 152nd, 24:06.60.

Salter will compete at the state meet at 12:10 p.m. on Nov. 6 at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @BrandonOSports

Tags