Tyler Legacy’s Iain Salter placed ninth at the Class 6A Region II cross country meet to earn a trip to the state meet.
Salter posted a time of 15:56.53,
The Legacy girls placed 17th as a team out of 24 teams.
The Woodlands won both the boys and girls races.
Gertrude Lamb was the top finisher for the Lady Raiders at 51st with a time of 20:30.38. Other Lady Raider runners were Hewan Knight, 77th, 21:09.09; Mila Teuber, 85th, 21:33.48; Celeste Dominguez, 147th, 23:06.95; Karla Hernandez, 148th, 23;51.84; and Talina Vargas, 152nd, 24:06.60.
Salter will compete at the state meet at 12:10 p.m. on Nov. 6 at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.