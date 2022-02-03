There wasn’t a lot of change or surprises for the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders as the UIL announced its biennial reclassification and realignment.
The Red Raiders will remain in District 10-6A with Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath, Mesquite and Mesquite Horn. North Mesquite dropped to Class 5A Division I and Dallas Skyline was moved to District 11-6A with Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Duncanville, Mansfield, Mansfield Lake Ridge, Mansfield Legacy and Waxahachie.
Joining District 10-6A are Royse City and North Forney.
“It’s honestly exactly what I thought it would be,” Legacy head football coach Joe Willis said. “Based on the program they’re using to do it now, it goes east to west, it was the logical choice. Highland Park logically went with the Richardson and Irving schools and Wylie East and Wylie went with the Garland schools. Everything is what I thought it would be. We pick up North Forney and Royse City, which are quality programs. We know our schedule and understand what we have to do to fight for a district championship.”
Royse City and North Forney both make the jump up from Class 5A Division II.
“You see it in the high-growth areas in the Metroplex,” Willis said. “I was surprised North Forney was 5A Division II last time. But there’s not a huge enrollment difference between the bottom of 6A, 5A Division I and then the top of 5A Division II. We played North Forney when I was at Colleyville Heritage. Royse City is in a good spot. When you’re talking about programs that experience success, it doesn’t matter if it’s 5A or 6A, success at any level helps build a program. We will see some film next year and scout them out, and we expect it to be competitive.”
Royse City is coming off of its third consecutive playoff appearance. The Bulldogs started the 2021 season 8-0 and finished 8-3. North Forney just finished its 12th season of varsity football. The Falcons have made the playoffs four times and went 2-8 in 2021.
In non-district, Legacy will play Lufkin, Tyler High, Longview and Texas High.
“With us going back to the Metroplex for district, it was important for us to get East Texas teams in non-district that are playoff contenders and some natural rivalries,” Willis said. “At least fans know who they are. It’s a good schedule to build. All are competitive top-tier 5A teams, all in the area. We want to build a big game day environment and have fans enjoy coming to the games. That’s how rivalries are built.”
Legacy is coming off of a 6-6 season that ended in a 21-7 playoff loss to Cedar Hill at Globe Life Field in Arlington.