MESQUITE — Tyler Legacy improved its playoff chances with a 21-7 win over Mesquite Monday night at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
That’s the second consecutive win in Mesquite for the Red Raiders, who defeated North Mesquite 66-0 on Wednesday.
Legacy (4-5, 2-3 District 10-6A) will close the season against Mesquite Horn at 3 p.m. Saturday at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. A win will send the Red Raiders to the playoffs for the second straight year. A loss won’t eliminate the Red Raiders automatically, but multiple scenarios will come into play.
On the opening drive, Jack Janis intercepted Chance Edwards on the fifth play, but an offside penalty kept the ball with the Skeeters. After Mesquite moved to the Legacy 21, Josh Olivares picked off Edwards to give the Red Raiders the ball
Legacy ended up turning it over on downs, but the Red Raiders quickly got the ball back with an interception by Aaron Sears, who returned it 31 yards into Mesquite territory. After a personal foul, the Red Raiders took over at the Mesquite 29.
Trent Adams completed a 6-yard pass to LaDavion Butler and then ran 22 yards to set up his 1-yard touchdown run to give Legacy a 7-0 lead with 3 seconds left in the first quarter.
After Chris Harris recovered a fumble with 9:02 left in the second quarter, the Red Raiders had a 13-play, 76-yrd drive that ended with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Adams to Jamarion Miller to make the score 14-0 with 4:09 remaining.
Mesquite then had a drive that had 20 plays and five penalties — three that extended the drive on fourth down. The Skeeters scored on a 1-yard pass from Edwards to Jamarion Woods with 10 seconds on the clock to cut the score to 14-7 at halftime.
Mesquite looked to tie the score midway through the third quarter, but Edwards was picked off in the end zone.
On the next to last play of the third quarter, Legacy forced the fifth Mesquite turnover of the night with a fumble recovered by Jaydien Williams.
The Red Raiders added to their lead with Bryson Donnell scoring from 6 yards out with 6:08 to play.
Mesquite put together a 13-play drive that got to the Legacy 19-yard line, but the Red Raider defense was once again able to get the stop the Skeeters with 1:48 to play.
Mesquite got the ball one final time, but Garfield Lawrence, who committed to Kansas on Monday, got the sack on fourth down with 8 seconds on the clock to give Legacy the win.
The Red Raiders had 250 yards of offense — 156 on the ground. Miller finished with 84 yards on 20 carries. Donnell added 47 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, and Adams had six carries for 34 yards and a score. Adams was 8 of 15 through the air for 94 yards and a touchdown.
Legacy held Mesquite (1-7, 1-4) to 48 rushing yards on 25 carries. Edwards was 14 of 38 for 200 yards through the air. Woods had five catches for 60 yards, and Cameron Boger had two grabs for 61 yards.