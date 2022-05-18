Tyler Legacy’s spring had 18 practices and will culminate with the spring football game at 6:45 p.m. Thursday at Red Raider Field.
“The great thing about spring football is you get to answer a lot of questions before the fall,” Legacy head football coach Joe Willis said. “We have a very young team. We knew that going into January. We lost some very productive players from last year. We have a lot of new faces and some guys changing positions. We even have some young people that were on the JV and freshmen teams last year that have had to opportunity to compete.”
The night will start at 4:15 p.m. with a Punt, Pass and Kick competition for students entering the second grade through the seventh grade. Participants can register under redraiders.tylerisd.org under summer camps. At 5 p.m. will be the freshman game. At 6 p.m. will be middle school 7-on-7 and a lineman challenge. At 6:30 p.m., Legacy district champions and athletic advancers will be honored. The varsity spring game is set to begin at 6:45 p.m.
“I want to see guys play with confidence and speed,” Willis said. “We are trying to build a fast and physical football team. I also want to see execution, and of course, stay healthy.”
The Red Raiders are losing a lot of offensive production with the graduation of Jamarion Miller (Alabama) and Bryson Donnell (Texas Tech), overall production from Aaron Sears (Stephen F. Austin) and offensive line production from Donavan Jordan (Lamar), Eithan Wallace (Lamar) and Kade Fry. They have used the spring to try to answer some of those questions.
“Who are your playmakers? Who can we get the ball in the hands of and feel good about?” Willis said. “Those are some of the questions Also, we lost some key ingredients up front.”
Luke Wolf and Wyatt Custer have been working at quarterback.
“An area we have really worked on is being more diverse and throwing the ball more,” Willis said. “They’ve both done good things and are throwing the ball well.”
At receiver, Willis said Nate Crockett, Jordan Hubbard and Makel Sears have all had a good spring. Hubbard and Sears will also play some corner.
At running back, Sterlin Burleson was the guy on JV and looks to make the move up to the varsity level. Ladarius Yarber has returned to the football program after taking some time away.
“He’s been the biggest surprise of all at running back,” Willis said. “He played some linebacker here early in his career, and we knew he was capable, but he’s shown great production at running back and been our biggest and best surprise on offense.”
Defensively, Willis said there has really been any surprises, but just a few guys taking that next step in their production like Travis Jackson, Brooks Gallagher and Sears, to name a few.
Thursday’s game is set for four 10-minute quarters with a running clock.
The Red Raiders will open the 2022 season against Lufkin on Aug. 26 at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.