Friday night will be the third shot at a state-ranked foe for the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders this season.
While showing flashes against Class 5A Division No. 1 Longview — even jumping out to a 10-0 lead — and Class 6A No. 11 Allen, the Red Raiders ultimately fell short in those contests.
But that was in non-district. Those games don’t count in the big picture.
But on Friday when Class 6A No. 14 Rockwall comes to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium for a 7 p.m. kickoff, a lot is on the line as the Red Raiders (3-2) have a chance to move to 2-0 in District 10-6A play while basically eliminating Rockwall (4-2, 1-1) from the district title picture.
“To be 2-0 and just to beat Rockwall in our home stadium would be big for our guys,” Legacy head football coach Joe Willis said. “Every week, you set out to win that game. In this district, you better take them one at a time. Of course, this week, we obviously have had our eyes on these guys for a while. We know how good they are. It’s going to be a great challenge. They’ve beaten some really good football teams along the way. They’ve played in some tight games against some really good football teams. We’re in our home stadium, and we hope that’s an advantage. Our guys are really fired up to play, so it ought to be a fun one.”
“It would be a big thing for us as a team to win this game because we’ve been preparing ourselves to go against them,” Legacy running back Jamarion Miller said. “It’s a big game for us.”
Rockwall opened the season with wins over Cedar Hill, Dallas Jesuit and Lake Travis before losses to Highland Park and a double-overtime 79-71 setback to rival Rockwall-Heath in the 10-6A opener.
The Yellowjackets bounced back last week with a 25-22 win over Mesquite.
Rockwall is led by three-star Mississippi State commit Braedyn Locke, who is 112 of 177 for 1,851 yards with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions.
“He’s one of the best in the state,” Willis said. “In our district, we’ve got two of the better quarterbacks in the entire state. I don’t know if I’ve seen a better one than Breadyn as far as getting the ball out in the RPO as far as how fast his release comes out. He does a really good job as far as getting the ball out on the perimeter to his guys. Obviously, he can throw the ball down the field, but the RPO game is really what makes him special.”
Running back Zach Hernandez had rushed for 1,001 yards and eight touchdowns. Caden Marshall, three-star Noble Johnson and tight end Brennan Ray lead the receiving corps.
“They run the ball well,” Willis said. “They’ve got a big offensive line. Their gameplan is to run the ball inside and throw the RPOs to the outside and occasionally throw the ball down the field to some very talented receivers.
“Their defense has played really good at times. They can fly around. Their better guys skill wise are definitely on offense, but defensively, they fly around and hustle to the ball.”
Legacy jumped out to a 14-0 lead on Rockwall last season at Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium. The Red Raiders led 28-14 late in the first half, but the Yellowjackets rallied for a 45-40 win.
“That was a theme in the offseason,” Willis said. “We used those examples in the offseason. I told these guys since I’ve been here, and I firmly believe this, the most important possessions in the game are the last one of a half and the first one of the second half. All of them are important, but those two are very significant.
“Last year, we had several possessions at the end of the half where we gave up scores, so we really stressed that we’ve got to finish the half and make sure that the second quarter is finished right and then come out in the third quarter and establish what we want to do early on. In the games we’ve won this year, that has happened. In the games we’ve lost this year, that has not happened.”
Legacy will play Mesquite Horn on Oct. 15 at Hanby Stadium.
AROUND 10-6A
Mesquite Horn (1-4, 1-1) at Mesquite (3-3, 1-1): Both teams lost to the Rockwall schools last week and will look to position themselves in the thick of the playoff race with a win on Friday.
North Mesquite (1-4, 0-1) at Rockwall-Heath (5-1, 2-0): No. 7 Rockwall-Heath averages 57.8 points per game and will take on a North Mesquite squad that scores just 17.4 points per contest.
