Tyler Legacy has 15 athletes heading to the Class 6A Region II Track and Field Championships with state aspirations.
“It’s really great for the kids to get this many that are going and participating,” Legacy girls track coach Corey Chancellor said. “I’m super excited for them. They’ve all worked hard all year long.”
The regional meet is Friday and Saturday at Waco Midway High School’s Panther Stadium.
The top two finishers in each event qualify for the UIL Track and Field State Meet May 12-14 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
Freshman Zion Smith is competing in the triple jump and long jump. She’s also a part of the Lady Raiders’ 4x400-meter relay team with Taliyah Mumphrey, Mikayla Marshall, Avery Armstrong, Jenaia Williams and Cha’Kalian Browning.
“It feels really good to be back,” said Mumphrey, a senior who is heading to regionals in track for the third time. “It makes me very hungry to go to state. Our 4x4 team is looking really good with our time, shaving off three seconds. Running under four minutes is a huge deal, and we will definitely make it to the finals.”
Mumphrey is the first leg on the 4x400-meter relay team and the 4x200-meter relay team.
“I have to start it off and run as fast as I can,” Mumphrey said. “This is where you have to leave it all on the track, because this is the last time before state.”
Mumphrey is joined on the 4x200-meter relay by Marshall, Browning, Merritt Dial and Alli Edwards.
“We’re looking forward to it a lot,” Browning said. “It’s a great group of girls. We’re all friends. It’s going to be a great experience since it’s my senior year. I’m excited and thrilled. We hope to come home with a win, but definitely make it to the finals. We’re praying for state, too.”
Williams, a Louisiana Tech signee is also going in the 400-meter dash. Gertrude Lamb is competing in the 1,600-meter run.
On the boys’ side, sophomore Cooper Moore is going to regionals in the long jump and triple jump. Moore, who is also the starting third baseman for the Legacy baseball team, went to regionals in the triple jump and high jump last year as a freshman.
“It’s pretty good to be back,” Moore said. “This year, I want to win it all and take it all the way to state. There’s some guys out there that can jump out of the building, and it will be hard to cmpete with them, but I feel like I can definitely make a bigger run than I did last year.”
Moore said he’s aiming to go past 24 feet in the long jump and 47 feet in the triple jump.
K.J. Humber is going in the high jump after winning area with a height of 6-4.
“I’ve never been to regionals, so I’m pretty excited about it,” Humber said. “Last year I kind of got a taste of it in area, so I was kind of hungry to go back and get it this time.”
Iain Salter is competing in the 1,600-meter run. Elijah Howard and Nate Crockett are both going in the long jump. Camryn Rollins qualified in the 110-meter hurdles.
The Legacy boys are coached by Kyle Copeland.