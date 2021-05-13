Tyler Legacy took the practice field on April 12 to begin spring football drills.
Now, a month later, it will culminate with the spring football Red vs. White game.
But more so than Red vs. White, head coach Joe Willis said it will be the offense against the defense.
“It’s the Red Rage defense against the War Machine offense,” Willis said. “It’s a battle for pride. It creates energy and enthusiasm.”
Willis said getting to have spring football this season was definitely a plus.
“The first thing is we’re not in our first year of a foreign language,” Willis said.”Last year, we had to learn the system, language and coaches’ personalities. All of that and evaluation should’ve taken place during the spring, but instead, we had to do it last season. We learned and got better.
Now, we are that much more advanced. We know our personnel and where to put them. We got those questions answered during the season. Now, we are able to manage our roster and depth in the spring heading into next season.”
Willis said he has seen plenty of strong performances during the spring.
At quarterback, it’s a four-man competition between Bruce Bruckner, Aaron Sears, Luke Wolf and Walker Freeman.
“All four of those are in the equation,” Willis said. “It’s been a good competition. We want all of those guys to function at a high level for us at some point.”
Some other spring standouts have been Le’Travian Whitmill, Jett Stanger, LaBrendo Flowers, Adam Mitchell, Cayden Starks, AD Scott, Donavan Jordan, Kade Fry, LaDavion Butler, Eli Howard and Kelly Humber.
Some newcomers who have made an early impression are Frankston transfer Kenneth Hawkins and Chapel Hill transfer Jordan Ford.
The freshmen will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday. At 6:30 p.m. will be a 7-on-7 game between Three Lakes and Hubbard and a big man competition, and the varsity will begin at 7 p.m at Red Raider Field.
The defensive team will start with a 21-point advantage as it will gain seven points after each of the first three quarters, and there will be four 12-minute quarters.
The defense will be awarded three points for a three-and-out and four points for turnovers.
“We want it to be an exciting time,” Willis said. “The spring is a grind. It’s hard to go through 16 practices and never face an opponent. We want them to go have fun and enjoy the game. Hopefully it’s a good environment.”
Legacy will open the 2021 football season Aug. 27 at Lufkin.