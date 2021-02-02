Senior Night is a night to have a proper sendoff for your senior class during the last home game of the season.
Normally, it’s just a handful of kids, maybe enough to make a starting lineup but usually fewer.
For the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders, the senior group consists of the entire 13-player roster.
That group of seniors made sure their final game in TL Varsity Gymnasium was a memorable one as they trounced Rockwall-Heath, 73-42.
“These guys have bought in,” Legacy head coach Kevin Walker said. “The 13 of them, I say single-handedly but obviously there is 13 of them, have completely changed this program and changed the culture. They have changed what it means to put that jersey on. We’ve experienced success because they’ve bought in to playing their guts out, and they compete for 32 minutes every single night, and that’s what we’ve asked them to do. We challenge them, and they meet the challenge.
“This is a special group. Once again, they come out in front of a great crowd, and they prove just how special they are.”
The 13 seniors are Jaylon Spencer, Will Mitchell, Teon Erwin, Nate Noland, Matt Wade, Deuty Smith, Grant Noyes, Jamarion Robinson, Jordan Benson, Braylon Johnson, Richard Kimbro, Austin McCoo and Jamal Bryant.
The victory extended the winning streak for the Red Raiders (18-3, 8-2) to six games and avenged their most recent loss — 67-48 on Jan. 8 at Rockwall-Heath.
Legacy jumped out to a quick 15-5 lead and led 17-10 after the first quarter as Rockwall-Heath’s Clayton Schroepfer hit his first of four 3-pointers in the contest in the final minutes of the quarter.
The Hawks opened the second quarter on an 11-4 spurt — capped by another Schroepfer triple to tie the score at 21.
Legacy responded with a 12-0 run. Wade hit a three from the corner then muscled an offensive rebound away from the Hawks for a putback. Erwin then had a steal and dunk before Spencer drained a 3-pointer to make the score 33-23.
After a basket by Chandler Dickinson for the Hawks, the Red Raiders closed the half with a tip-in putback by Spencer and a backdoor layup by Smith as time expired to take a 37-23 lead into the locker room.
The Red Raiders poured it on in the third quarter, ending the period on an 11-0 run to extend their lead to 60-33.
Wade led Legacy with 20 points and added seven rebounds and four assists. Spencer had 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Erwin had 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Johnson had 9 points. Mitchell and Smith scored 7 points each, and Noland and McCoo each added 2 points.
Dickinson led Rockwall-Heath (10-11, 6-3) with 13 points, and Schroepfer had 12 points and seven rebounds.
Legacy will play Mesquite at 7 p.m. Friday in Mesquite before closing the regular season Feb. 12 at Dallas Skyline.
