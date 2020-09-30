Tyler Legacy took a 10-0 win over North Mesquite on Tuesday.
Legacy went 7-0 in the doubles portion.
Brett Bennett and Simar Bains won 6-0, 6-0. Zakk Gaston and Shobhit Gupta won 6-0, 6-0, and Daniel Gaston/Dylan Brown won 6-0, 6-0.
The girls doubles were also all 6-0, 6-0. The winning teams were Audrey Deatherage/Grace Von Eschenbach, Marla David/Sara Fry and Carleigh Zips/Isabella Wegener.
The mixed doubles team of Michael Collins and Aniston Guy won 6-1, 6-1.
Bains won his singles match 6-1, 6-1.
Von Eschenbach won her singles match 6-2, 6-1, and Fry won 6-0, 6-0.
Legacy (9-2, 4-0) will take on undefeated Rockwall-Heath Tuesday at Hollytree for the No. 1 seed in the District 10-6A Tournament.