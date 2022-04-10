Tyler Legacy will have six individuals competing in the Class 6A Region II Tennis Tournament Monday and Tuesday at the Waco Regional Tennis and Fitness Center.
“It’s kind of an expectation,” Legacy tennis coach Charlie Sizemore said. “We’ve set the standard. Obviously our goal is to get all divisions out, because we’ve never done that, but just getting one out is hard, and getting four is exceptionally hard. We set the bar high, and we’ve achieved it. The last five years, we’ve gotten four out of the five divisions out to regionals.”
Sophomore Audrey Deathrage is going to regionals in girls singles for the second consecutive year after winning District 10-6A.
“I’m excited,” Deatherage said. “Hopefully I do better than last year.”
Deatherage was tied at five with the girl who advanced to state before hurting her knee.
“Audrey has had an exceptional year,” Sizemore said. “She should be the No. 1 seed going into the tournament. But at this level, you just have to survive each round, because anything can happen.”
The boys doubles team of senior Eli Beaulieu and senior Simar Bains also won a district title.
This is Beaulieu’s second consecutive trip to state but this time with a new partner.
“We play well together,” Beaulieu said. “It’s a nice feeling being able to go back two years in a row. We just have to keep the ball in play and do what we can do. We know how to play tennis. We’ve just got to execute on the court.”
“It’s very exciting,” Bains said. “I’ve been looking forward to it since we started this year. We are definitely going in as some underdogs for sure. But I know that when we’re playing our best, we can definitely battle with every team there. I feel confident we can come away with a win no matter who we play.”
“They could upset somebody,” Sizemore said. “I feel like people overlook them. Just go win the first round and take it one match at a time.”
Junior Daniel Gaston won the boys singles title at district and is headed to regionals for the first time.
“It’s going to be really interesting getting to compete at a higher level of tennis, so that will be a lot of fun,” Gaston said. “I just want to compete the best I can. I will see how the draws turn out and hopefully I can make it as far as my abilities allow me.”
“Boys singles is tough,” Sizemore said. “He’s been playing the best of the best all year, so it’s hard to mentally stay in it. He was the two seed at district, so to be the district champion was an added bonus. I am very proud of him.”
The mixed doubles team of junior Dylan Brown and freshman Sophie Miller placed second at district to earn a regional berth.
“I’m pretty excited, because last year I got third,” Brown said. “It was a really sad match, losing in the third set. It’s really nice this year to be on the good end of it.”
“It’s very exciting,” Miller said. “I’m appreciative of the opportunity. We’re just going to go have fun and do our best we can together.”
“This is a good experience for them,” Sizemore said. “There are a lot of nerves at district and regionals, and they’ve done a good job.”
The top two finishers in each division will advance to the UIL State Tennis Tournament April 26-27 at the Northside Tennis Center in San Antonio.
