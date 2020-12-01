Both Tyler Legacy and Tyler High are off to strong starts on the basketball court.
The two rivals came out with a lot of energy on Tuesday night, combining for 78 points in the first half.
In the end, the Red Raiders moved to 6-0 on the season with an 85-64 win over the Lions at Tyler Legacy Varsity Gymnasium.
Early on, every time the Red Raiders scored, Tyler sophomore Ashad Walker had the answer from 3-point range. Walker’s putback with 47 seconds left in the first quarter cut the Legacy lead to 16-15. Matt Wade then had a putback, and Deuty Smith then had an old-fashioned 3-point play to give the Red Raiders a 21-15 lead after the opening frame.
The Red Raiders were able to score 23 points in the second quarter to lead 44-34 at the break.
With the score at 47-39 in the third quarter following another deep triple by Walker and another bucket from Walker, Legacy went on an 8-0 run to stretch the lead to 16.
After Jerome Jones had a layup for the Lions to cut the score to 55-42, Legacy ended the quarter with a 10-1 run, capped by a dunk from Wade to lead 65-43 entering the final quarter.
Wade finished with 20 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks.
Tyler outscored Legacy 21-20 in the fourth, but the Red Raiders were able to secure its sixth consecutive win to open the season. Spencer added a dunk for the Red Raiders in the fourth quarter. He was one of five Red Raiders to score in double figures.
Austin McCoo and Teon Erwin each had 14 points. McCoo also had seven rebounds, and Erwin had six rebounds and four blocks. Will Mitchell scored 13 points and had four steals. Spencer added 12 points and eight assists.
“Coach (Cedeno) Clark and those guys do a great job,” Legacy head coach Kevin Walker said. “They outrebounded us four or five to one. They’re scrappy and tough and physical. We gave them a lot of second chances, third chances, and we challenged our guys at halftime, hey we’ve got to come out and be more physical. We’ve got to make sure we get a rebound, only one shot. And when they trap us on the rebound, got to be strong with it and get it out. And we did a good job fixing those things coming out in the second half. We did a better job of getting defensive rebounds and then getting the ball out after rebound and pushing it and got a lot of transition points, especially in the second half. We came into halftime and said we want to push that thing to 20 by the third quarter and that’s what I love about these guys. I challenge them, and they rise to the occasion.”
Walker led the Lions (3-2) with 27 points and nine rebounds. He made seven 3-pointers. Jerome Jones and Darrell Warren each had 11 points for Tyler, and Kyron Key added 10 points.
Legacy will play at noon Saturday at Lake Highlands. Tyler will play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Center.
