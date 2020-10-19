Tyler Legacy swept all six relay events to capture team wins on Saturday in the swim meet on Saturday at the Tyler ISD Aquatic Center in Tyler.
The Red Raiders won over Rockwell-Heath (108-61) and Lufkin (141-27), while the Lady Raiders won over Rockwall-Heath (122-29) and Lufkin (128-29).
Capturing first place for the Lady Raiders were senior Caroline Richbourg (200 Individual Medley, 2 minutes, 18.29 seconds; 100 backstroke, 1:04.44); sophomore Lorelai Walker (50 freestyle, 27.04 seconds); Lauren McClintock (100 freestyle, 1:01.07); and sophomore Olivia Terburgh (100 breaststroke, 1:18.94).
Members of the gold-medal 200-medley relay team were Terburgh, Richbourg, Caroline Bogue and Walker. They swam to a time of 2:02.39. Legacy also took second with a time of 2:09.50 (Abbi McCreary, Claire Sa, Olivia Lemmert, McClintock). The Lady Raiders were also fifth with a clocking of 2:16.79 (Kaitlyn Lewis, Trinity Smith, Madison DesHotel, Madison Witt).
The team of Richbourg, Walker, Terburgh and McClintock won the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:50.07. Taking second in a clocking of 2:14.60 was the squad of Kathryn Matthews, DesHotel, Cecelia Clark and Zhamira Nunez.
The Lady Raiders won the 400 freestyle relay in a time of 4:20.68 (Destiny Nunley, McCreary, Witt, Lewis). Taking fourth with a time of 5:08.45 was the team of Sa, Nunez, Clark, Matthews).
Other Lady Raiders taking medals in events were: 200 freestyle (2, McClintock, 2:23.42; 3, Lewis, 2:25.92); 200 individual medley (2, Nunley, 2:33.75); 50 freestyle (2, Terburgh, 27.18); 100 butterfly (2, Bogue, 1:07.45; 3, Nunley, 1:12.74); 100 freestyle (2, Sa, 1:01.25; 3, McCreary, 1:05.03); 500 freestyle (2, Bogue, 6:08.43; 3, Lemmert, 6:19.30); 100 backstroke (3, Walker, 1:10.05); and 100 breaststroke (2, Sa, 1:18.95).
Red Raiders winning gold were senior Gage Moncrief (50 freestyle, 23.75 seconds) and junior Sam Eckert (100 freestyle, 53.16).
Members of the gold-medal 200-medley relay team were Griffin Baker, Eckert, Chase Fields and Moncrief. They had a time of 1:44.60. The Red Raiders also took second (Jordan Smith, Wesley Kirkpatrick, Cole Cargile, Hayden McCullough, 1:46.62) and third (Kai North, Noah Kimmel, Cooper Cordell, Micheal Douglas, 2:00.21).
In the 200 freestyle relay, the Legacy team of Eckert, McCullough, Ryan Cleveland and Brady Petty won with a time of 1:33.51. The Red Raider team of Cargile, William Tankersley, Cordell and Smith took the bronze with a clocking of 1:37.12.
Earning gold in the 400 freestyle was the Legacy team of Moncrief, Petty, Baker and Fields in a time of 3:27.01. Taking third was the Red Raiders squad of Cleveland, Kimmel, Kirkpatrick and Tankersley.
Other Red Raiders taking medals in events were: 200 freestyle (2, Kirkpatrick, 2:05.44; 3, Cordell, 2:09.98); 200 individual medley (2, Eckert, 2:10.83); 50 freestyle (2, Cargile, 24.04; 3, Baker, 23:07); 100 butterfly (2, Fields, 52.71; 3, Smith, 1:01.13); 100 freestyle (2, Kimmel, 54.76); 100 backstroke (2, Baker, 58.62; 3, McCullough, 1:03.36); and 100 breaststroke (2, Petty, 1:08.23; 3, Fields, 1:08.85).
Legacy's next meet is on Oct. 27 in Frisco.