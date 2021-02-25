A successful season will come to an end for the Tyler Legacy swim team this weekend.
And it will end in the best setting possible — the UIL Swimming and Diving State Meet Friday and Saturday at the Bill Walker Pool and Josh Davis Natatorium in San Antonio. And the Red Raiders will be doing so with participants in three events.
Senior Chase Fields, who made it to the state meet last year in the 100 butterfly, is back this year in the 100 butterfly. He’s also added the 200 freestyle to his weekend and will be the first leg on the 400 free relay with sophomore Jordan Smith, sophomore Griffin Baker and junior Sam Eckert.
Legacy swim coach Jason Petty, who along with assistant coach Robert Fletcher were named Coaches of the Meet at the Class 6A Region III Meet, said this is the first time the Red Raiders have sent a relay team to state since becoming a 6A program.
“We’re excited to have a relay go,” Petty said. “Chase has been a great leader for them. And the younger guys, this is their only race, so they can give it all they’ve got. They’re going to be really having a good time with each other, and I think their expectations are pretty high.”
The relay team posted a school-record time of 3 minutes and 08.24 seconds at the regional meet, breaking the mark that was set in 2011.
“I’m really excited,” the anchor Eckert said. “Some of us, we’ve been swimming together for five years. We’re a really good group of friends, so it’s really excited to share this with them. It’s a very good end to the season. This year has been weird, but we’ve persevered through it, capping it off with this.”
Smith swims the second leg of the relay.
“It’s really exciting,” Smith said. “It’s going to be sad seeing Chase go, but it will be fun. We have to do good in prelims, have strong swims and safe exchanges.”
Baker will be the third leg of the relay for the Red Raiders.
“It’s pretty great for us to accomplish this together,” Baker said. “I’m really glad I get to do it with them because we’ve been together for a long time. It’s kind of sad to say goodbye to Chase, but I’m excited to keep the majority of our relay and continue it next year.”
Fields is looking forward to his return trip to state and getting to compete with his friends on final time.
“It’s amazing, especially to do it with teammates this time,” Fields said. “To have a relay team going is amazing, because it’s the first time we’ve done that in a while. There’s been a lot of energy in practice getting ready for state. We’re really excited for state.
“I’m sad to leave, but it’s been a great time, and these guys have definitely helped me to better myself and improve in and out of the water.”
Fields won the gold in both of his individual events at the regional meet. He posted a time of 1:39.78 in the 200 free and a time of 49.87 seconds in the 100 butterfly.
“There’s no doubt he wants to win it,” Petty said. “Obviously, it’s about trying to go get your best time and finish your senior year strong. I like his chances. Obviously, I’m a little biased, but he will do will. He has the experience from last year.”
Fields said ending his career with a medal is his goal.
“I’m hoping to get a medal, top three in at least one of my events,” Fields said. “I think my top time in the 200 free is fourth right now, so to come out with a medal would be great.”
Hayden McCullough will also be traveling with the team as an alternate.
