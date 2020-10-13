The Tyler Legacy swimmers won three of four matchups on Saturday in a tri-swim meet held at the Tyler ISD Aquatic Center.
In the boys meet, Tyler Legacy defeated Texas High (107-63) and Richardson J.J. Pearce (119-51). The Lady Raiders won over Texas High (127-39), but Pearce won over the Tyler Legacy girls (120-50).
Winning gold for the Legacy boys were: 200 medley relay (Jordan Smith, Gage Moncrief, Chase Fields, Hayden McCullough), 1 minute and 43.87 seconds; 200 freestyle — Fields, 1:43.95; 200 individual medley — Moncrief, 2:08.48; 500 freestyle — Fields, 4:48.49; 100 backstroke — Smith, 57.72; and 400 freestyle relay — (Fields, McCullough, Griffin Baker, Sam Eckert), 3:19.40.
Taking silver for the Red Raiders were: 200 freestyle — McCullough, 1:53.94; 200 individual medley — Brady Petty, 2:11.99; 50 freestyle — Eckert, 22.75; 500 freestyle — William Tankersley, 5:36.04; 200 freestyle relay (Cole Cargile, Ryan Cleveland, Moncrief, Eckert); 100 backstroke — Baker, 58.73; and 100 breaststroke —Moncrief, 1:05.47.
Red Raiders taking the bronze were: 200 freestyle — Smith, 1:54.36; 200 individual medley — Tankersley, 2:15.42; 50 freestyle — Baker, 58.63; 100 freestyle — McCullough, 50.55; 100 backstroke — Petty, 1:00.41; and 400 freestyle relay — (Smith, Cleveland, Petty, Cargile), 3:28.80.
Gold-medal winners from Legacy were: 100 butterfly — Caroline Richbourg, 59.40; and 500 freestyle — Richbourg, 5:23.96.
Lady Raiders capturing silver were: 50 freestyle — Lorelai Walker, 26.61; 200 freestyle relay (Lauren McClintock, Olivia Lemmert, Trinity Smith, Walker), 1:51.06; and 400 freestyle relay (Richbourg, Caroline Bogue, Olivia Terburgh, Walker), 3:50.56.
Tyler Legacy girls winning bronze were: 200 medley relay — (Terburgh, Lemmert, Bogue, Richbourg), 2:01.64; 200 freestyle — Terburgh, 2:05.12; 100 freestyle — Walker, 57.74; and 500 freestyle — Terburgh, 5:41.09.
Tyler Legacy is scheduled to host Rockwall and Lufkin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The Red Raiders are scheduled to travel to Frisco on Oct. 27 and will host Mesquite on Nov. 3.
