Tyler Legacy moved to 3-0 on the young season with two wins on Thursday in the Tyler ISD Invitational Volleyball Tournament.
The Lady Raiders opened the day with a sweep of New Boston (25-14, 25-10).
In their second match of the day, the Lady Raiders swept Mabank (25-8, 25-15).
“We played well today,” Legacy head coach Bryan Winegeart said. “I’ve got a group of 13 girls, and every single one of them made an impact for me today. And I was telling that’s a coach’s dream, being able to plug and play kids wherever they need to be played, and we did a fantastic job of that today.
“That’s what we’re using this preseason for. I’ve got a bunch of versatile kids that can do a bunch of different things, so we’re getting stuff on tape to see what works and doesn’t work, see where we can improve and where we can use things in different situations.”
Against Mabank, Legacy got out to a dominant start, taking a quick 11-3 lead.
With the score at 14-6, Ahava Young served the Lady Raiders to a 9-0 run. Mabank picked up two straight points, but Taliyah Mumphrey followed with consecutive kills to give Legacy a 25-8 win in the first set.
An 8-1 run in the second set helped Legacy grab a 10-3 lead. The lady Raiders went on to take a 25-15 win.
Tyler High lost its two matches on Thursday 25-12, 25-20 to Joshua and 25-20, 25-20 to Pleasant Grove. Joshua defeated Pleasant Grove (21-25, 25-20, 15-9).
———
Thursday’s scores
Pool A
Tyler Legacy def. New Boston 25-14, 25-10
Mabank def. New Boston 25-13, 25-23
Tyler Legacy def. Mabank 25-8, 25-15
Pool B
Bullard def. Gladewater 25-14, 25-16
Carthage def. All Saints 25-6, 25-18
Bullard def. All Saints 25-18, 25-12
Carthage def. Gladewater 25-11, 25-11
All Saints def. Gladewater 25-19, 25-23
Carthage def. Bullard 25-17, 19-25, 15-12
Pool C
Longview def. Mineola 25-14, 21-25, 15-13
Van def. Mineola 25-21, 25-23
Van def. Longview 25-20, 22-25, 15-10
Pool D
Joshua def. Tyler High 25-12,25-20
Joshua def. Pleasant Grove 21-25, 25-20, 15-9
Pleasant Grove def. Tyler High 25-20, 25-20
Pool E
Cedar Hill def. Lindale 25-16, 25-19
Cedar Hill def. Texas High 25-21, 25-13
Texas High def. Lindale 25-20, 25-21
Pool F
Bryan Rudder vs. Marshall 25-18, 16-25
Paris def. Rusk 25-16, 25-23
Bryan Rudder vs. Rusk 20-25, 25-22
Paris def. Marshall 25-16, 25-22
Marshall def. Rusk 25-6, 25-16
Bryan Rudder vs. Paris 14-25, 25-13
Friday’s Schedule
Pool A (Tyler Legacy Court 1) — Tyler Legacy vs. Bullard, 9 a.m.; Van vs. Texas High, 10 a.m.; Tyler Legacy vs. Texas High, 11 a.m.; Van vs. Bullard, noon; Bullard vs. Texas High, 1 p.m.; Tyler Legacy vs. Van, 2 p.m.
Pool B (Tyler Legacy Court 2) — Carthage vs. Pleasant Grove, 9 a.m.; Cedar Hill vs. Marshall, 10 a.m.; Carthage vs. Marshall, 11 a.m.; Cedar Hill vs. Pleasant Grove, noon; Pleasant Grove vs. Marshall, 1 p.m.; Carthage vs. Cedar Hill, 2 p.m.
Pool C (Tyler Legacy Court 3) — Joshua vs. Mabank, 9 a.m.; Paris vs. Longview, 10 a.m.; Joshua vs. Longview, 11 a.m.; Paris vs. Mabank, noon; Mabank vs. Longview, 1 p.m.; Joshua vs. Paris, 2 p.m.
Pool D (Tyler High Court 1) — New Boston vs. Lindale, 9 a.m.; Mineola vs. Gladewater, 10 a.m.; New Boston vs. Gladewater, 11 a.m.; Mineola vs. Lindale, noon; Lindale vs. Gladewater, 1 p.m.; New Boston vs. Mineola, 2 p.m.
Pool E (Tyler High Court 2 — All Saints vs. Tyler High, 9 a.m.; Bryan Rudder vs. Rusk, 10 a.m.; All Saints vs. Rusk, 11 a.m.; Bryan Rudder vs. Tyler High, noon; Tyler High vs. Rusk, 1 p.m.; All Saints vs. Bryan Rudder, 2 p.m.
TWITTER: @BrandonOSports