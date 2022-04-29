GARLAND — Tyler Legacy is moving on to the area round of the softball playoffs for the first time since 2010 with a 5-1 victory over Garland on Friday night, sweeping the Class 6A bi-district series.
“This is absolutely spectacular,” senior Brooke Davis said. “Whenever I was a freshman, I started on varsity, and we won two games the entire season. Now, we have won 23 games. These girls are amazing and playing amazing.”
Davis’ two-run double with two outs in the third inning gave the Lady Raiders a 4-0 lead.
And with freshman Sara Eckert in the circle, that was plenty of run support.
A night after senior Presley Johnston pitched a two-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and no walks in a 10-0 Legacy victory in Tyler, Eckert struck out 16 batters while allowing just one hit with four walks.
What was working for Eckert on Friday?
“My curveball,” she said. “And my fastball, it was moving. But especially my curveball, it was really good tonight, and some riseball.”
It was that kind of night for Eckert.
“I told her when the only run you give up was the intentional walk your coach gave up, you did pretty good,” Legacy head softball coach Justin Kniffen said.
That came in the fifth inning with Legacy leading 4-0 and the bases were loaded with one out for Z’Natria Evans, who sports a batting average near .700 with nine home runs and is one of the top hitters in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Lady Raiders elected to walk her to bring in a run, but Eckert struck out the next batter and then got a flyout to left field in foul territory to end the inning.
Legacy got on the board early as Maddie Flanery led off the game with a single. She stole second and third and then scored on a passed ball to give the Lady Raiders a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
Garland got two runners on with one out in the bottom half of the inning with walks. Eckert then struck out the next two batters to escape the jam.
“It was amazing to get out of that first inning,” Eckert said. “I’m just glad I settled down, found some of my pitches, got out of innings and then ultimately won the game.”
Garland didn’t get another baserunner until Angelica Gonzales singled to lead off the fifth to break up the no-hitter. Eckert was perfect in the final two innings, including four consecutive strikeouts to end the game.
Legacy scored three runs in the third inning. Johnston had an RBI single, and Davis had the two-out double that scored two. The Lady Raiders added an insurance run in the seventh inning. Johnston singled with two outs and got all the way to third on an error. She then scored on a single by Reese Neely.
Johnston finished with three hits. Flanery and Mallory Kniffen each added two hits, and Davis and Maddie Carrillo both added a hit.
Legacy (23-7-1) advances to face Mansfield Lake Ridge in the area round.
“I just kept repeating to the girls and subconsciously to myself how proud I am of them,” Kniffen said. “We’re not done, but we’re happy. We’re bi-district champs, and that hasn’t happened here in a long time.”
TWITTER: @BrandonOSports