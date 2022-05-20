The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders concluded their spring football drills on Thursday with their annual Red-White Game at Red Raider Field.
Coach Joe Willis' squad will return in August for the 2022 campaign.
The Red Raiders are scheduled to open their season on Aug. 26, hosting Lufkin. They then have consecutive home games with Tyler (Sept. 2) and Longview (Sept. 9).
For the final non-district game, Legacy travels to Texarkana to meet Texas High on Sept. 16.
The Red Raiders will be in District 10-6A with Mesquite, Mesquite Horn, North Forney, Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath and Royse City.
The league slate includes: at Mesquite (Sept. 23), vs. Rockwall-Heath (Oct. 6), at Mesquite Horn (Oct. 14), vs. Royse City (Oct. 21), at North Forney (Oct. 28) and vs. Rockwall (Nov. 4).