Zion Smith went into her final attempt of the triple jump at the Class 6A Region II track and field meet knowing what she needed to get in order to qualify for state.
She had recorded a distance of 38-4.25 on her previous attempt. Klein’s India Alix had already gone 41-11.25 to be the leader in the clubhouse. Conroe Grand Oak’s Anaya Webster had a distance of 39-7, and Mansfield Lake Ridge’s Tyra Coleman went 39-0.5 to sit in second and third place, respectively.
Smith cleared a personal record of 39-8.5 to vault into second place and punch her ticket the UIL State Track and Field Meet in Austin.
“It was really phenomenal how she actually qualified to have it be her last attempt in the triple jump in the finals, needing an inch to beat the other athlete, and she got it done,” Tyler Legacy girls track and field coach Corey Chancellor said. “That was pretty amazing to see her really compete and get it done and earn her way to compete in the state track meet.”
Smith is a sophomore at Legacy and is making her first appearance at the state meet. She qualified for regionals in three events, adding the long jump and the 400-meter dash to the triple jump.
“I feel very excited making it,” Smith said.
Smith said she has been competing in track and field since she was 10 years old, and it has led to her reaching such a high level so early in her high school career.
“It got me more prepared and ready for what is coming now,” Smith said. “I just have to use everything I’ve done in practice and actually put it into the jump.”
Chancellor said Smith has natural ability, but that she also puts in a lot of work.
“She’s obviously a very good athlete, and she works hard,” Chancellor said. “She’s very coachable. She’s very explosive.”
Going into the state meet, Smith wants to record her best jump to date.
“My goal is to get at least top five and at least PR to 40-0,” Smith said.
“I want her to enjoy the experience and go compete and do her very best,” Chancellor said. “This is the first time, but it shouldn’t be the last time she makes it. I want her to enjoy the experience but understand we are going for her to compete and do her very best. I’ve challenged her to get on the podium, which means she finishes in the top three.”
Smith is set to compete at 2:45 p.m. Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.