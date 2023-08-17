When the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders line up on Friday night, they’ll still see red on the other side.
However, for the first time since April, it will be a different team as the opposition.
Legacy will scrimmage Marshall at 7 p.m. Friday at Maverick Stadium in Marshall.
“It’s obviously a huge deal,” said first-year Tyler Legacy head football coach Beau Trahan. “All we’ve done since April 17 is go against each other. Seeing how we do against a different type of defense and then seeing how we play defense is big. I really want to see how we tackle. It’s the first time we will really get to tackle. I really want to see those guys rallying to the football and making plays.”
Trahan said he has been pleased with what he has seen from his team in two weeks of fall practice.
“I think we’re practicing better,” Trahan said. “We’re staying up and taking care of each other. We’ve had good play recognition on both sides of the ball. We’ve gotten in good special teams work. We are looking forward to lining up against somebody else and executing. Marshall is a good, physical football team.”
Trahan said two other key focuses on Friday will be staying healthy and limiting penalties.
“Execution is the No. 1 thing, obviously,” Trahan said. “But also, I don’t want to see too many dumb penalties. Eliminate false starts, jumping on defense and things like that. You can’t win with dumb penalties. I want to see us win our battles and play sound football. Also, we want to walk off healthy.”
The varsity portion of the scrimmage is set to begin at 7 p.m. in a controlled setting.
The Red Raiders’ first-team offense and first-team defense will run 12 plays each. The second-team units will then get 10 plays each. And then the four units will all go eight more plays. There will then be one live 12-minute quarter.
Teams will also get to work on special teams with no returns and no rush.
Legacy is set to open the regular season Aug. 25 at Lufkin.