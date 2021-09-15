One of the state’s premier high school football programs will visit Tyler on Thursday night.
Fresh off of a 46-20 loss to Longview on Friday, the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders (2-1) will have a quick turnaround as they host Allen (2-1) at 7 p.m. at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
“There’s a reason the schedule is the way it is,” Legacy head football coach Joe Willis said. “I told the kids that Longview is probably one of the top 40 teams in the state. Allen is one of the top 20 teams in the state. We’ve got two in our district (Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath) that are probably in the top 10 in the state right now.
“You go into a week, you make some mistakes, and you figure out what you did wrong. You fix that and go out against a better team the next week and try to do right. I think our guys will respond to that. We need that kind of competition. We need to understand that we can’t do things wrong and still have success.”
Legacy jumped ahead on Longview 10-0 in the first quarter but eventually fell behind 26-10 at halftime before the Lobos pulled away in the second half for their 17th consecutive victory in the series.
“There were two main things we saw when we watched film,” Willis said. “There wasn’t a lack of execution at the point of attack, and there wasn’t a physical problem. A lot of our issues were penalties, whether we didn’t line up right or had a false start, something we start off a drive in a negative situation. The second thing was, and it’s pretty big for us right now, is just alignment, making sure we’re in the right alignment so that we can execute the plays.”
Now, the Red Raiders go up against the largest high school in the state of Texas with an enrollment of 6,959 students.
“It’s the biggest school in the state,” Willis said. “They’ve got nearly 7,000 students, so they’ve got a lot of kids to choose from. It’s a great challenge for us. That’s a program that’s won a lot of state championships. They don’t lose a lot of regular season games either.”
Allen won state titles in 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2017. The Eagles had an 84-game regular season winning streak that dated back to an overtime loss to Coppell on Sept. 28, 2012. Allen went on to go 15-1 that season and win the first of its three consecutive state championships behind current Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
The streak ended when Allen lost to Humble Atascocita, 41-20, on Sept. 3. The Eagles bounced back last week with a 35-16 win over Cedar Hill, which eliminated Legacy from the second round of the playoffs last season.
Starting at quarterback for Allen is sophomore Michael Hawkins, who has an offer from North Carolina State. Hawkins took over after the graduation of General Booty, who is leading the nation in passing yards (849) and TD passes (12) as the quarterback at Tyler Junior College.
Jaylen Jenkins, who has multiple Division I FBS offers, has rushed for 413 yards and six touchdowns behind a talented offensive line, led by Neto Umeozulu, who is ranked as the No. 7 inside offensive lineman in the country.
The top receiver for the Eagles is Colorado commit Jordyn Tyson.
“They’re very talented on offense,” Willis said. “Defensively, they’re good, but offensively, I would say they’re great. They’ve got several running backs that are capable of beating us. Their receiver is one of the better ones we will see. We also saw a great one last week. The offensive line is the best offensive line we’ve seen so far. Having said all of that, offensively, they look a lot like Rockwall and Heath.
“They are very talented defensively. They’ve got a very talented defensive lineman, a five-star that moved in from Katy last year. They’ve got another defensive tackle that’s from Mississippi. Both of those guys we will have our hands full with. Their linebackers are solid. The secondary is young, so we’ve got to be able to attack the secondary a little bit, but we’ve also got to protect and hold up, because whenever No. 30 and No. 51 get their motors going, they’re a lot to protect against.”
The defense is led by five-star Class of 2023 defensive lineman David Hicks, who wears No. 30. This game will feature the two top defensive line recruits in the state of Texas for the Class of 2023 — Hicks (No. 2 in the nation) and Legacy’s Jordan Renaud (No. 9 in the nation).
The Red Raiders will look to get off to a strong start once again like they did last week against Longview, but they know they have to keep it going for 48 minutes.
“We’ve got to play physical again, and we have to finish all four quarters,” Legacy offensive lineman Donavan Jordan said.
“We have to put the past in the past, grow from it and learn from our mistakes,” said Legacy defensive back Jordan Ford, who has come up with a turnover in all three games and has two interceptions and two fumble recoveries this season. “We have a pretty good team, and we started off strong, but we’ve got to finish off the game. We have to do our job, make plays and play physical.”
The head coach at Allen is Chad Morris, who coached at the collegiate level from 2010-2020 at Tulsa, Clemson, SMU, Arkansas and Auburn. Before that, he had a successful run as a high school coach with stops at Eustace, Elysian Fields, Bay City, Stephenville and Lake Travis.
“You’ve got a guy that’s been a Division I FBS head football coach and obviously started back in the high school ranks,” Willis said. “When he was at Lake Travis, we played them (at Cedar Park) and had some good battles down there. He’s a great coach, runs his program right and offensively has a great mind.”
Legacy will have a bye next week before opening District 10-6A play Oct. 1 at Dallas Skyline.
———
Presale tickets ($8 for reserved, $6 general admission) are on sale and continue through noon Thursday. Game day ticket prices are: $10 (reserved) and $7 (general admission).
Tickets are sold online only and there will be no cash sales at the gate. If there are tickets still available, a QR Code will be available at the gate to purchase tickets online. Go to https://tyle risd.brushfire.com/ctm-classic to purchase tickets.