It’s been two weeks since the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders have played a game, which in the 2020 season isn’t always a good thing.
But for the Red Raiders, the bye week came at the perfect time.
“It definitely gave us a chance to kind of reevaluate personnel,” Legacy head coach Joe Willis said. “And then we were also able to get some of that personnel healthy. We really needed that week to kind of go back and reevaluate.
“Those first four weeks for us were really kind of like spring ball, where we got to experiment and look at different people in different positions. Now, it gets real. This is district competition. We’ve got to have our best foot forward. It’s not about finding out anymore. It’s about going out and executing what we do.”
The rest of District 10-6A kicked off district action last week, and the Red Raiders will get to join the fun this week as they host Dallas Skyline at 7:30 p.m. Friday at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Skyline (2-1, 1-0) opened district with a 27-14 win over Mesquite.
In that game, four-star receiver Quaydarius Davis, who is committed to USC, had four catches for 173 yards and three touchdowns.
The Raiders also have 6-4 receiver Maleeyon Winfield and running back Qualon Farrar, who is rated as the No. 3 all-purpose back in the country in the Class of 2022.
“They are very athletic, and they’ve got some really good skill players outside,” Willis said. “Defensively, we’ve got to take away their big plays and their big-play people.”
“I feel like it’s a big challenge, but I feel like we can step up to the plate,” said Legacy senior defensive back Jakelyn Morgan, an Arizona commit.
Skyline uses two quarterbacks — Jaylon Robinson and Darryl Richardson.
On defense, the strengths for Skyline are up front, and three-star safety Isaiah Nwokobia — an SMU commit — leads the secondary.
“They’ve got a lot of good players,” Willis said. “They are very athletic up front. They’ve got some defensive linemen up front that cause a lot of problems. They play very hard. They cause problems especially through some of their blitz game. It can be something that could give us problems if we are unaware, but our kids have worked very hard this week to be prepared for that.”
“We’ve just got to come out and dominate and do our job because it’s going to be a battle in the trenches,” Legacy senior offensive lineman Dion Daniels said. “We just have to be locked in.”
Following Friday’s contest, Legacy (2-2) will travel to Rockwall on Nov. 6.
