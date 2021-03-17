Maddie Crebbs, Asia Burnley and Samira Matlock have all qualified for the state powerlifting meet on multiple occasions.
But a year ago, after qualifying, the state meet was canceled due to COVID-19, keeping them from competing at the state meet for the second straight year.
Now, the trio has qualified for the state meet once again, but this time, they have all done so as regional champions for the first time.
“It was very exciting,” said Matlock, who won the 198-pound class. “They way we line up is like 5, 4, 3, 2, 1. Everybody was there, but we were missing one girl, so I knew I was either first or second. She came up and asked where to stand and said she was second, so I was like OK, that just leaves me. I’m really excited because last year it got taken from us.”
Burnley tied for the regional record in the 259-pound class with a total of 965 pounds and also tied the regional record for the squat of 400 pounds.
“I’m really excited,” Burnley said. “I want to place for top five hopefully.”
Crebbs won the 97-pound class.
“I’m really excited, especially to place higher than I did last year or the year before,” Crebbs said. “I feel like I want it really bad since it’s my last year here, and I didn’t get it last year.”
First-year Legacy powerlifting coach Alan Copeland said he knew early on that this team was going to be dedicated to hard work.
“This is my first year here, and I was getting established with football, and these girls were knocking at the coaches’ door wondering when powerlifting was going to start,” Copeland said. “It was awesome to come into an atmosphere where the girls were hungry and wanted to compete and do good in this sport.”
And it’s not just three lifters who will be making the trip to the THSWPA state meet, which will begin Thursday at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi. The Lady Raiders are sending eight competitors to the event.
Joining Crebbs, Burnley and Matlock are Mia Zuniga, Addie Contreras, Madi Hammond, Addie Jones and Taylor Harris.
Crebbs qualified with a total of 525 pounds; Zuniga 595; Contreras 425; Hammond 590; Jones 490; Matlock 810; Harris 650; and Burnley 965.
“I’m looking forward to them competing,” Copeland said. “Some of them haven’t pushed themselves to the limit yet, which is good by design because you don’t want to over max the body, but I’m excited to see them compete and see them test it against the best in the state.”