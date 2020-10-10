In matter of hours on Saturday, Tyler Legacy lost a game but found another.
After the Allen ISD decided to cancel the Eagles game with the Red Raiders, Tyler Legacy scheduled a game with Pulaski Academy of Little Rock, Arkansas in what has been dubbed the ArkanTex Bowl.
The contest is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler. The Bruins are 6-0 on the season. The Red Raiders are 2-1.
Earlier on Saturday, the Allen ISD issued a statement about the cancellation of the contest with the Red Raiders:
“Allen ISD has made the difficult decision to cancel the upcoming home varsity football game against Tyler Legacy on Oct. 16. Following the cancellation of last night’s football game (with Cedar Hill), additional lab-confirmed positive tests of COVID-19 were reported last night and this morning. After consulting with the AISD athletic department and our health coordinator, Allen ISD believes this decision is in the best interest of both Allen’s and Tyler Legacy’s players and staff.”
The Tyler Legacy JV (6 p.m., Red Raider Field, Tyler) and freshmen (5:30 p.m., Allen) will still play Allen on Thursday.