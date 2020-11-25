MESQUITE — Tyler Legacy got just what it needed on the day before Thanksgiving.
Coming in with a five-game losing streak and an 0-3 start in District 10-6A play, the Red Raiders were able to pull out to a comfortable lead early on the way to a 66-0 win over North Mesquite Wednesday afternoon at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
The Red Raiders’ district games against Dallas Skyline, Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath have all been tightly contested deep into the fourth quarter.
On Wednesday, Bryson Donnell scored on a 61-yard play on the third play from scrimmage. Five minutes later, Jamarion Miller broke free for a 55-yard touchdown run to give the Red Raiders a quick 14-0 lead.
On the first play of the second quarter, Miller scored from 6 yards out for the first of three Legacy touchdowns in the quarter.
North Mesquite fumbled on a punt attempt on its next possession that was recovered by Jonathon Hamilton to set Legacy up with a short field. Miller scored from 2 yards out to make the score 28-0.
Christian Baxter had a 39-yard field goal against the wind, and Donnell had a 54-yard run.
Jamichael Nicholson recovered a fumble for the Red Raiders, and Adariyan Scott picked off a pass to set up Donnell’s run.
Legacy went into the locker room with a 38-0 lead.
North Mesquite actually closed in on the end zone in the final seconds as Liam Thornton completed a pass to Marcus Yow, but the Legacy defense knocked Yow out of bounds at the 1-yard line with no time left on the clock.
Legacy tacked on two touchdowns in the third quarter. Trent Adams connected with Miller for a 15-yard scoring pass. Cayden Starks had a 76-yard interception return that set up the touchdown.
On the next drive, the Red Raiders made some substitutions. On the first play, Ra’Shawd Ellis went 52 yards for a touchdown.
Bruce Bruckner and Aaron Sears both added touchdown passes in the fourth quarter. Bruckner threw a screen pass to Kasen Carpenter, who took it the rest of the way for a 33-yard touchdown. Sears went deep to Ja’Kaleb Turner on third and 18, and it ended in a 48-yard touchdown pass to make the score 66-0 with 6:40 to play.
Legacy had 349 yards on the ground. Donnell had 12 carries for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Miller had seven carries for 88 yards and three scores, and he had four catches for 11 yards and a touchdown. Ellis added 66 yards on four carries.
Adams, Bruckner and Sears combined for 96 yards passing.
The Red Raiders held North Mesquite (2-6, 1-3) to 29 rushing yards on 33 carries. Thornton threw for 194 yards. Cordale Russell had six catches for 95 yards, and Marcus Yow had four catches for 78 yards.
Legacy (3-5, 1-3) will play Mesquite at 7 p.m. Monday at Hanby Stadium in Mesquite.
———
Tyler Legacy 66, North Mesquite 0
Legacy 14 24 14 14 — 66
North Mesquite 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
TL — Bryson Donnell 61 run (Christian Baxter kick), 10:41
TL — Jamarion Miller 55 run (Baxter kick), 5:38
Second Quarter
TL — Miller 6 run (Baxter kick), 11:55
TL — Miller 2 run (Baxter kick), 7:55
TL — Baxter 39 FG, 5:22
TL — Donnell 54 run (Baxter kick), 1:14
Third Quarter
TL — Miller 15 pass from Trent Adams (Baxter kick), 9:03
TL — Ra’Shawd Ellis 52 run (Baxter kick), 6:05
Fourth Quarter
TL — Kasen Carpenter 33 pass from Bruce Bruckner (Baxter kick), 10:06
TL — Ja’Kaleb Turner 48 pass from Aaron Sears (Baxter kick), 6:40
LEGACY NM
First Downs 15 15
Rushes-Yards 30-349 33-29
Passing Yards 96 94
Comp.-Att-Int. 12-15-0 13-27-0
Punts-Ave. 2-33 5-18.6
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 4-3
Penalties-Yards 7-60 4-30
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Legacy, Bryson Donnell 12-188, Jamarion Miller 7-88, Ra’Shawd Ellis 4-66, John Turman 4-7, Bruce Bruckner 1-6, Aaron Sears 1-3, Trent Adams 1-(-7). North Mesquite, Kobie Norman 14-31, Marcus Yow 3-20, Curtis Brown 2-4, Liam Thornton 13-(-10), Edgar Pina 1-(-16).
PASSING — Legacy, Aaron Sears 2-2-0 48, Bruce Bruckner 3-3-0 34, Trent Adams 7-10-0 14. North Mesquite, Liam Thornton 13-27-2 194.
RECEIVING — Legacy, Jamarion Miller 4-11, Kasen Carpenter 2-29, LD Calloway 2-5, Ja’Kaleb Turner 1-48, LaDavion Butler 1-7, Elijah Howard 1-(-4). North Mesquite, Cordale Russell 6-95, Marcus Yow 4-78, Greg Sherfield 1-14, Julius Rosales 1-10, Kobie Norman 1-(-3).