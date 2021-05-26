Tyler Legacy’s cross country program added two more collegiate signees on Wednesday morning, bringing the total to three for the Class of 2021.
Earlier in May, Nick Knight signed with St. Edward’s University. On Wednesday, Alex Asad signed with UT Tyler, while Sarah Hamlin inked with Colorado Christian University.
“This is a perfect example of three student-athletes who signed to run in college and picked the perfect choice as far as institutions where they would fit in,” said Dennis Baker, who recently retired from his post as head cross country coach at Tyler Legacy.
Asad’s focus will be on track for the Patriots. He is expected to run the 400-meter dash, 800-meter run and possibly the 1,500-meter run.
“I think they’re getting a lot of potential for down the road,” Baker said. “He had already run sub two minutes, and he has the ability to go lower.”
Asad said multiple things stood out about UT Tyler.
“The big thing was that it’s close to home,” Asad said. “I was looking at colleges, and a lot of them were really far. And the other thing is everything kind of lined up for me. I can run track there, and they’re getting a medical school, and I want to go to medical school.
“I’m majoring in biochem, and I know the head of biochem over there and she’s amazing. It all just lined up perfectly.”
Hamlin is heading to Lakewood, Colorado. Despite spending her whole education at Tyler ISD, she said going to college in Colorado was something she had always hoped for.
“I love to travel, and my parents actually met at CU Boulder,” Hamlin said. “I’ve always been drawn to Colorado. So when I found CCU, it was the perfect combination of Colorado and Christian environment.”
Hamlin will be a distance runner at Colorado Christian.
“Sarah is a good cross country runner,” Baker said. “She’s going where I think is a perfect fit for her. It’s a high profile Division II program.”
Hamlin, who finished fourth in the Tyler Legacy Class of 2021 academically, will major in pre-med with a minor in theology.