Tyler Legacy went to Mesquite on Friday and left as the District 10-6A champion in boys track and field.
The Red Raiders put up 169 points, rolling past Mesquite (127).
On the girls’ side, the Lady Raiders posted 109.5 points to finish third behind Rockwall (204) and Dallas Skyline (120).
Nick Knight won both the 1600-meter and 3200-meter runs for the Red Raiders. He also got second in the 800-meter run. Kelly Humber won the high jump. Cooper Moore got second in the high jump, long jump and triple jump.
Gertrude Lamb gave the Lady Raiders a first-place finish in the 3,200-meter run.
The top four finishers in each event advance to the area meet.
———
DISTRICT 10-6A
TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS
at Hanby Stadium, Mesquite
VARSITY BOYS
Team standings: 1. Tyler Legacy 169; 2. Mesquite 127; 3. Rockwall 112; 4. Mesquite Horn 88; 5. Dallas Skyline 59; 6. Rockwall-Heath 45; 7. North Mesquite 20
Individual results
100 meters: 1. Myron Montgomery, Mesquite 10.62; 2. Jamarion Miller, Tyler Legacy 10.71; 3. Eddryck Ruff, Mesquite Horn 10.77; 4. John Burris, Mesquite Horn 10.82
200 meters: 1. Myron Montgomery, Mesquite 22.03; 2. Elijah Howard, Tyler Legacy 22.45; 3. JaEastan Thomas, Dallas Skyline 22.53; 4. Brendon Ross, Rockwall 22.68
400 meters: 1. Devien Davis, Mesquite 50.08; 2. Alex Asad, Tyler Legacy 51.24; 3. Cedrick Reynolds, Dallas Skyline 51.85; 4. Alan Jimenez, North Mesquite 52.59
800 meters: 1. River Hill, Rockwall 1:57.34; 2. Nick Knight, Tyler Legacy 1:58.07; 3. Alex Asad, Tyler Legacy 2:01.50; 4. Bryce Wurster, Rockwall 2:02.01
1600 meters: 1. Nick Knight, Tyler Legacy 4:28.60; 2. Iain Salter, Tyler Legacy 4:32.02; 3. River Hill, Rockwall 4:34.78; 4. Cristian Barron, Rockwall 4:38.97
3200 meters: 1. Nick Knight, Tyler Legacy 9:44.66; 2. River Hill, Rockwall 9:58.34; 3. Iain Salter, Tyler Legacy 10:05.37; 4. Cristian Barron, Rockwall 10:10.16
110 hurdles: 1. Sam Alves, Rockwall 14.32; 2. KaMaurion Crawford, Mesquite Horn 15.40; 3. Seven Stanger, Tyler Legacy 15.49; 4. Carson Sagraves, Rockwall 15.63
300 hurdles: 1. Cameron Boger, Mesquite 37.78; 2. Sam Alves, Rockwall 40.40; 3. Nathan Cascio, Rockwall, 41.40; 4. Breylon Harris, Mesquite Horn 41.80
400 relay: 1. Mesquite (McCarthy, Montgomery, Moore, Morrison) 42.75; 2. Tyler Legacy (Brody Eaves, Bryson Donnell, Elijah Howard, Jamarion Miller) 42.95; 3. Dallas Skyline (Scales, Thomas, Davis, Reynolds); 4. Rockwall-Heath (Champion, Williams, Lewis, Fair) 43.56
800 relay: 1. Mesquite (McCarthy, Frazier, Morrison, Moore) 1:30.10; 2. Mesquite Horn (Emory, Demmings, Hawkins, Brown) 1:30.25; 3. Dallas Skyline (Blair, Thomas, Scales, Reynolds) 1:30.61; 4. Tyler Legacy (Eaves, Donnell, Howard, Miller) 1:31.11
1600 relay: 1. Mesquite (Boger, McCarthy, Moore, Davis) 3:29.92; 2. Dallas Skyline (Thomas, Scales, Reynolds, Wallace) 3:30.65; 3. Mesquite Horn (Bowie, Burris, Bethany, Demmings); 4. Tyler Legacy (Jakambrin Turner, Eaves, Luke Wolf, Alex Asad) 3:34.00
Shot put: 1. Casey Griffin, Mesquite Horn 50-6; 2. Davion Carter, North Mesquite, 45-2; 3. Donavan Jordan, Tyler Legacy, 43-10.75; 4. Chris Caldwell, Rockwall 43-7
Discus: 1. Caden Brown, Rockwall 133-9; 2. Christian Hesse, Tyler Legacy 127-0; 3. Davion Carter, North Mesquite 125-9; 4. Orville Azumah, Mesquite Horn 125-8
High jump: 1. Kelly Humber, Tyler Legacy 6-2; 2. Cooper Moore, Tyler Legacy 6-2; 3. Gervin McCarthy, Mesquite 6-0; 4. Brady Herron, Mesquite 5-10
Pole vault: 1. Garrett Lewis, Rockwall 14-0; 2. Alex Rodriguez, Mesquite 13-0; 3. Dyson Wicker, Rockwall-Heath 13-0; 4. Sam Alves, Rockwall 13-0
Long jump: 1. Jay Fair, Rockwall-Heath 22-0; 2. Cooper Moore, Tyler Legacy 21-5; 3. Jakennon Moore, Mesquite 21-4.5; 4. Charles Demmings, Mesquite Horn 21-3
Triple jump: 1. Charles Demmings, Mesquite Horn 44-8.25; 2. Cooper Moore, Tyler Legacy 43-7.75; 3. Peyton Williams, Rockwall-Heath 42-5.75; 4. Jaylon Bass, Mesquite Horn 42-4.75
VARSITY GIRLS
Team standings: 1. Rockwall 204; 2. Dallas Skyline 120; 3. Tyler Legacy 109.5; 4. Mesquite 73; 5. Mesquite Horn 52.5; 6. North Mesquite 34; 7. Rockwall-Heath 26
Individual results
100 meters: 1. Danielle Pringle, Dallas Skyline 11.75; 2. WilLExis Beaver, Dallas Skyline 12.33; 3. Amaka Okoronkwo, Mesquite Horn 12.35; 4. Kelaiah Daniyan, North Mesquite 12.35
200 meters: 1. Royaltee Brown, Dallas Skyline 24.06; 2. Danielle Pringle, Dallas Skyline 24.08; 3. Kelaiah Daniyan, North Mesquite 25.11; 4. Taliyah Mumphrey, Tyler Legacy 25.44
400 meters: 1. Amaya Turner, Rockwall 56.92; 2. Jenaia Williams, Tyler Legacy 58.5; 3. Olivia Lowrey, Rockwall 59.31; 4. Tyshi Reynolds, Dallas Skyline 59.89
800 meters: 1. Emma Santoro, Rockwall 2:19.29; 2. Gertrude Lamb, Tyler Legacy 2:21.28; 3. Jadyn Dangerfield, Mesquite 2:21.87; 4. Tyshi Reynolds, Dallas Skyline 2:22.91
1600 meters: 1. Emma Santoro, Rockwall 5:25.58; 2. Gertrude Lamb, Tyler Legacy 5:27.75; 3. Jovana Segovia, North Mesquite 5:37.69; 4. Makayla Bratcher, Rockwall-Heath 5:39.99
3200 meters: 1. Gertrude Lamb, Tyler Legacy 12:13.92; 2. Jovana Segovia, North Mesquite 12:27.05; 3. Jordyn Brown, Rockwall-Heath 12:36.42; 4. Shelby Watkins, Rockwall 12:52.84
100 hurdles: 1. Olivia Cade, Rockwall 14.03; 2. Deveren Thompson, Tyler Legacy 15.19; 3. Samantha Gillock, Rockwall 16.18; 4. Kaela Perez, Rockwall 16.66
300 hurdles: 1. Olivia Cade, Rockwall 45.16; 2. Mikayla Marshall, Tyler Legacy 47.18; 3. Kaela Perez, Rockwall 47.26; 4. Samantha Gillock, Rockwall 48.35
400 relay: 1. Dallas Skyline (Beaver, Pringle, Johnson, Brown) 47.12; 2. Rockwall (Green, Ealy, Mayfield, Parker) 48.63; 3. Mesquite (Jetton, Cook, Brazle, Hill) 49.69; 4. Tyler Legacy (Kelly Casel, Mikayla Marshall, Avery Armstrong, Cha’Kailan Browning) 50.72
800 relay: 1. Mesquite (Presley-Hill, Cook, Brazle, Hill) 1:42.63; 2. Skyline (Beaver, Brown, Fountain, Johnson) 1:43.33; 3. Mesquite Horn (Lowe, French, Adebanjo, Harston) 1:45.22; 4. Tyler Legacy (Taliyah Mumphrey, Brownsing, Merritt Dial, Bianca Mumphrey) 1:45.84
1600 relay: Rockwall (Cade, Laurence, Lowrey, Gillock) 3:55.04; 2. Dallas Skyline (Brown, Reynolds, Johnson, Crouch) 4:00.09; 3. Mesquite (Brown, Dangerfield, Jetton, Hill) 4:07.56; Tyler Legacy (Carly Tucker, Taliyah Mumphrey, Avery Armstrong, Marshall) 4:07.56
Shot put: 1. Kyla Childs, Mesquite 40-8.25; 2. Destinee Holiday, North Mesquite, 34-4.25; 3. Aaliyah Needum, Mesquite Horn 32-5.5; 4. Jahdyn Strambler, Rockwall-Heath 32.3
Discus: 1. Ashley Minor, Rockwall 114-3; 2. Aaliyah Needum, Mesquite Horn 105-7; 3. Elizabeth Schaefer, Rockwall 101-0; 4. Maria Gomez-Gonzalez, Mesquite Horn 94-3
High jump: 1. Claire Lowrey, Rockwall 5-6; 2. Keviah Ealy, Rockwall 5-4; 3. Merritt Dial, Tyler Legacy 4-10; 4. Kennedi Johnson, Dallas Skyline, 4-8
Pole vault: 1. Olivia Cade, Rockwall 10-0; 2. Aaliyah Ramirez, Rockwall 9-6; 3. Kaela Perez, Rockwall 9-0; 4. Love Okorie, Mesquite 8-0
Long jump: 1. Kennedi Johnson, Dallas Skyline 17-7; 2. Danielle Pringle, Dallas Skyline 17-4.5; 3. Kelly Casel, Tyler Legacy 16-9; 4. Keviah Ealy, Rockwall 16-9
Triple jump: 1. Aja Johnson, Rockwall 36-5.25; 2. Claire Lowrey, Rockwal, 35-11.75; 3. Carly Tucker, Tyler Legacy 35-0; 4. Markesha Allen, Tyler Legacy 33-0