Coaches knew this high school football season would be fast-paced and filled with challenges.
For first-year Tyler Legacy head coach Joe Willis, he and his team have had to adapt to not having a spring, the season starting a month later and just more than a week separating the first fall practice and the team’s lone scrimmage.
The Red Raiders will participate in that scrimmage at 6 p.m. on Thursday in Nacogdoches.
On the other side will be the Dragons, who went 2-8 a season ago.
But Thursday’s scrimmage isn’t about the opponent, it’s one extra step for the Red Raiders as they prepare to open the regular season on Sept. 25.
“How we approach it is it’s a practice for us,” Willis said. “We want to get everyone in and see them in a full-speed situation so we can evaluate them. We want to play physical and keep things simple. I want to see the guys catch and execute, make tackles, hold their blocks and make plays. Hopefully we will have some questions answered. It’s nothing different than a practice for us.”
The scrimmage will begin with five minutes of kickoff returns. Then each first-team unit will go for 10 minutes, followed by extra-point and field goal work for five minutes.
The second-team units will each go for eight minutes. And then there will be work on punting.
At approximately 7:34 p.m., the teams will take a break. At about 7:40 p.m., a 12-minute live quarter will be played.
The Red Raiders held their eighth practice on Wednesday but just their fourth with full contact.
“The No. 1 thing is that we have had good energy,” Willis said. “There has been a lot of excitement and enthusiasm. We have seen good physical football out of them, and we really wanted to check that box. Our execution is not there, nor would I expect it to be. We can get that figured out. But from a standpoint of raw enthusiasm and ability to be physical, I feel pretty good about where we are.”
Willis said defensive linemen Chris Harris, Garfield Lawrence and Donovan Jordan have stood out so far in fall camp.
In the secondary, “Aaron Sears and Cayden Starks have made some really good plays on the back end,” Willis said.
One area of focus entering the season has been receiver. The Red Raiders had 11 players make multiple receptions last season, and just three of them return. Two of them are running backs Jamarion Miller and Bryson Donnell, and Nick Bennett is the lone returning receiver with multiple grabs.
“We are just looking for some consistency,” Willis said. “We want to see them go get the ball and be playmakers.”
Willis said Eli Grogan and George Bergfeld have been the most consistent receivers so far. Ladarius Newsom and Ladavion Butler have also been bright spots, Willis said.
The Red Raiders will open the season against Lufkin Sept. 25 at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. They will also be at home for Week 2 as they take on crosstown rival Tyler High on Oct. 2.