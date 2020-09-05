It’s a month later than expected, but the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders will finally get to hit the practice field on Monday morning in preparation for the 2020 football season.
A lot has changed since the end of the 2019 season for the Red Raiders.
When the season came to a close in their first trip to the playoffs since 2014, the Red Raiders were representing Robert E. Lee High School under head coach Kurt Traylor.
In the offseason, Traylor took a job at the University of Texas at San Antonio to work for his brother, Jeff Traylor, who was named the head coach of the Roadrunners.
Joe Willis, who won a state championship at Cedar Park, was named the new head coach for the Red Raiders after previously leading Colleyville Heritage.
In March, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and the UIL in July announced that Class 6A and 5A programs would not start practice until Sept. 7 and not start playing games until Sept. 24 — about a month after programs in Class 4A and below.
And then in August — the week originally slated as the start of practice — the school changed from Robert E. Lee High School to Tyler Legacy High School.
Now, the new-look Red Raiders get ready for three weeks of practices leading into the season opener Sept. 25 against Lufkin at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
“The thing is finally getting a chance to put the helmets on and eventually build into Saturday’s full-contact practice,” Willis said. “It won’t be a lot different than what we’ve been doing, because the kids have been working. The difference will be that it feels like real football when you put the shoulder pads on. I’ve told them I can’t fully evaluate them until we get into full contact, so the kids are excited.”
Since school has started, Willis said the Red Raiders have been able to use time to go into the mental part of game and work on film study.
On Aug. 28, when many teams across the state were kicking off the season, a lot of big-school coaches either went and watched a game or watched streams of games online.
But for Willis, he’s cherishing the few extra Friday nights with his family.
“I want to spend all the time with them I can on these Fridays,” he said. “It is time gamed for me, it’s been really good. My son, Daniel, has a birthday in August, and I never get a chance to spend time with him around it, but I got to this year.
“It was also a little surreal looking at my phone and seeing all of the scores come across.”
The Red Raiders enter 2020 with a lot of talent returning.
Trent Adams is back at quarterback. Division I prospects Jamarion Miller and Bryson Donnell are both back in the backfield. And the majority of the offensive line is returning, led by Division I prospect Dion Daniels.
There will still be some questions to be answered, and Willis and his staff will look to implement their new scheme.
“I just want to see excitement and intensity,” Willis said. “I’ve seen a lot of it so far, so I want us to continue to do what we’ve been doing, but get a little more in-depth now and put in a little more detail. I am pleased with the way they have worked and prepared this summer. Now, we just want to kick it up a notch.”
The Red Raiders will scrimmage at Nacogdoches on Sept. 17.