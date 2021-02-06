New coach, new school name, new milestone.
Under the direction of head coach Kevin Walker, the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders earned a share of the District 10-6A basketball title with a 64-45 win over Dallas Skyline on Saturday in Dallas.
It is the Red Raiders’ first district title since 2006.
After going 11-20 and 1-11 in district a season ago, the Red Raiders completed a dominant regular season on Saturday.
Legacy is 20-3 and 10-2 in district play. The Red Raiders closed the regular season with seven straight wins — six by double figures. The Red Raiders had 14 double-digit wins during the regular season.
The Red Raiders, who feature a roster entirely of seniors, will now get ready for their first playoff appearance since 2015. The boys basketball playoffs can officially begin Feb. 18.
Matt Wade scored 20 points for Legacy. Teon Erwin had 12 points. Jaylon Spencer scored 11 points. Will Mitchell and Deuty Smith each added 9 points.
Kamayua Black had 20 points in the loss for Skyline.