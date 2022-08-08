As Tyler Legacy wrapped up its inaugural fall practice of the 2022 high school football season, head coach Joe Willis had a recurring message to his team.
“Lock in,” Willis said multiple times during the postgame speech.
Willis also stressed the importance of mental reps.
“Obviously the physical reps you get are vital, but we get our kids to take the mental reps too,” Willis said. “When I’m not in, I’m getting coached by another player getting coached by the coaching, so I don’t necessarily have to go through the steps physically, but getting those mental reps is huge.”
Willis also stressed to his guys that the Red Raiders are the lone Class 6A program in East Texas and that’s something they should take pride in.
“When you’re the only 6A school out here, you’re going to play the highest classification of schools you can play,” Willis said. “District 10-6A, that’s one of the best districts around. That district the last two years has swept the bi-district games. We know there’s great competition there. We know we’re going to have to prepare at the highest level, so we’ve got to prepare at that same high level.”
Before gathering on a knee in front of Willis, that’s exactly what the Red Raiders did on Monday — prepare. They had been working for several months. But now, the preparation begins for a new season with the first scrimmage in 10 days (Aug. 18 against Marshall) and the season opener in less than three weeks (Aug. 26 against Lufkin).
“I thought it went great,” Willis said. “I really thought it was an extension of what these guys have been doing all summer. And our guys have really bought into the summer process, being here in the summer and doing the training that’s required. We now have the ability in the summer to also teach some skills. Those guys have been here. This was a continuation of that, and I felt like we didn’t lose energy from that last week of workouts.”
During an early defensive line drill, coaches were helping with different stations, so four-star defensive lineman Jordan Renaud, who has narrowed his college list to Alabama and Oklahoma, took the reins. After he completed his reps with Travis Jackson, he would coach each of his teammates through the drill until it was complete.
“I felt like last year I wasn’t very vocal, because I was a new guy,” Renaud said. “This is my senior year, and I want to make sure I leave my imprint on Tyler Legacy and Texas before I go to college. I feel like I owe it to myself, and I owe it to the team. Me leading the drills is just only the beginning for what I have in store for myself and the team.”
On the offensive side, the Red Raiders will look to junior quarterback Luke Wolf for leadership. Wolf said taking the next step mentally has him prepared for the upcoming season.
“I’m well beyond ready,” Wolf said. “Coach Willis put me through the ringer last year mentally, so I’m ready for it.”
“We go through quarterback school in the springs, and Luke has been through two of those now, which is a unique situation where we get a chance to coach them through the mental aspects of the game,” Willis said. “He’s really grown a lot mentally. His arm talent has always been there. I think he’s showing tremendous touch and accuracy right now, which is something we want to see carry until the season.”
All players and coaches get fired up for the first day of practice, but Wolf said it reminded him of a holiday.
“It’s so exciting,” Wolf said. “It’s kind of like Christmas morning for me. I woke up really early, kind of like Christmas morning, so I was really excited.”
With the first practice in the books, football season is officially here for Tyler Legacy.
“Yeah, it is,” Willis said, “and we’re excited, too. Go Raiders.”