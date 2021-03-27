Back in the day, Tyler Lee High School produced some of the state's best golfers, winning a state championship in the early 1960s and capturing numerous district championships and regional titles with multiple state tournament appearances.
Tyler Legacy coach David McElveen, who played at Lufkin, noted how his Panthers would always have to run up against the Red Raiders.
"By golly, those Red Raiders we had to beat them to go to state," said the fifth-year Tyler Legacy coach. "It was hard to beat both of those teams. When we were able to beat one and go on that was a great accomplishment. I am trying to get that heyday back here where we have a solid team and we can compete with anybody."
McElveen is well on the way to that goal as there has been a spark of interest in playing for the Red Raiders.
It has been a process re-establishing the program. Coach Terry Hanks once had so many golfers trying out there was a tournament to determine team members.
When McElveen took over, there was "7 to 9" players. The next two years there were 22 linksters and this year there are 19.
"It is the least number of golfers, but my most talented," he said. "I have three solid teams. I have two varsity teams and one JV. I also have four boys who are learning the game and will contribute in future years."
McElveen got the students excited about being a Red Raider golfer.
"(Building the program meant) just getting interest and showing the boys they can improve and just allow me to teach the process," he said. "It takes commitment. It has grown. They have bought into the commitment, they have bought to my philosophy."
Four seniors — Griffin Jones, Harrison May, Jacob Quezada, Liam Kennedy — have been instrumental in putting the program on solid ground.
Jones, whose grandfather Steve Cagle in Houston introduced him to the game, has seen the team build up over the years.
"The team has progressed very nicely the last four years," said the 6-3 Jones, whose height helps him gain distance off the tee. "We are confident (about district). We expect to go to regionals."
May, who cites putting as his strength, has been playing since he was 7 and was introduced to the game by his father.
He is confident of a Red Raiders victory at district.
Tyler Legacy has two varsity teams, not one and two, McElveen said. The Red Team consists of Jacob Cole, May, Jones, Braden Bergman and CJ McConnell. The Black Team includes Will Gillen, Luke Gesse, Jacob Feliciano, Harrison Barnett and Grayden Goates. Sam Chesnut will compete as medalist at district.
The Red Raiders have won several tournaments this spring, including the 36-hole, two-day Marvin Dameron Memorial Invitational at Bear Ridge Golf Club in Waco. That was a confidence booster as the Red Raiders rallied from a three-stroke first-day deficit to beat No. 4 Mansfield and capture the title by one stroke over the Tigers.
Next up is the 36-hole District 10-6A Tournament on Monday and Tuesday at Cedar Creek Country Club between Kemp and Mabank.
"We are on a roll, but you know golf, anything can happen," McElveen said. "We appreciate the support and backing of the community and look foward to future Red Raiders in the program."