MESQUITE — An afternoon game on the week of Thanksgiving has all the makings of a playoff matchup.
For the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders, it’s regular season game No. 8 as they travel to take on North Mesquite at 1 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
Even though it’s on the regular season schedule, it might as well be a playoff game for the Red Raiders.
Legacy (2-5, 0-3) has dropped five straight games overall and its first three district games. With three district games remaining — against all three District 10-6A Mesquite schools — the Red Raiders are in must-win mode in order to secure the district’s final playoff spot.
“That’s basically it, and that’s a good place for us to be,” Legacy head coach Joe Willis said. “We need to have that sense of urgency. We need to understand that every week is a playoff week for us.”
“Obviously we’ve lost the last five games, so it’s been a tough stretch,” linebacker Jack Janis said. “We’ve played really good teams and had a really tough schedule, but that’s no excuse for losing. This week, we’re really focused on coming together as a team. This week, we are off from school, so we have extra time to do stuff as a team, so I think our chemistry is going to get better. Each game, we’re taking it like a playoff game, because we’ve got to win out to make the playoffs.”
“We just have to keep practicing and working hard every day and just trying to get better in order for us to get into the playoffs,” junior running back Jamarion Miller said. “Our seniors, we don’t want their season to end short, so we’re going to do everything we can to keep the season going, and we’re just trying to get into the playoffs.”
The Red Raiders will take on a North Mesquite team that is 2-5 overall and 1-2 in District 10-6A.
“Offensively, the quarterback (Liam Thornton) makes them go,” Willis said. “He’s a senior and does a very good job. He’s mobile, and when he moves to his right, he does some very good things down the field. He has a couple of really good receivers out there in 5 (Cordale Russell) and 17 (Marcus Yow). They’ve battled the injury bug, too, so they’ve got some holes to fill on the offensive line. But the quarterback is the difference maker for them.
“Defensively, they have a lot of seniors that play hard. They’ve got some good size up front. They’ve got a defensive lineman that has several offers who is a very good player. They’ve got a group of linebackers that play really hard. They’ve got a really good junior at their money position up top, No. 21 (Ashton Howard-Williams) that’s made a lot of plays this year.”
Legacy will head back to Mesquite on Monday to take on Mesquite at 7 p.m. at E.H. Hanby Stadium. The Red Raiders will close the regular season against Mesquite Horn at 3 p.m. Dec. 5 at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.