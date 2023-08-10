Tyler Legacy picked up three wins on Thursday in the Tyler ISD Volleyball Invitational.
The Lady Raiders opened the day with a win over Chapel Hill (25-11, 25-10). They followed by sweeping West Rusk (25-14, 25-8). Legacy closed the afternoon by sweeping New Diana (25-17, 25-9).
Against New Diana, Legacy jumped out to a 3-0 lead before New Diana scored four straight points.
With Legacy leading 9-8, the Lady Raiders scored four straight points before the Lady Eagles also scored four straight points.
Legacy eventually built a 21-17 lead and then scored the final four points of the set behind the serving of Tharyn Buenaventura.
The score was 12-6 in favor of the Lady Raiders in the second set after a kill by New Diana’s Jolie Ballard. Legacy responded by scoring eight straight points. Lexie Correa had five aces in the run, and Vivian Griffith had two blocks.
With the score at 24-9, Airelle Rollins finished the match with a kill on an assist by Correa.
Correa had 12 assists, five aces and three digs. Griffith had three aces. Taylor Woods had six kills, and Rollins had five kills. Abby Trahan had seven assists, and Kate Moore added six digs.
Against Chapel Hill, Correa had 14 assists and five digs. Buenaventura had five kills. Trahan had eight assists, Moore seven digs, Kate Priest five digs and Woods five kills.
Against West Rusk, Buenaventura had six kills, Woods five kills, Ja’Lee McKinley Flores four kills, Correa four aces, Moore nine digs, Priest four digs and Trahan four digs.
“We played really well,” Tyler Legacy head volleyball coach Bryan Winegeart said. “We minimized the errors, which is what we have to do. We’ve been playing a lot more free. We did have our middle blocker go down against Whitehouse on Tuesday night, so we’ve gone to a whole new rotation. The kids that are in those rotations have stepped up, and everything still seemed to be clicking throughout today. We will come back tomorrow and try to do it again.”
The Lady Raiders are in Pool A on Friday with North Lamar, Pine Tree and Troup. First matches are slated to begin at 8 a.m.