Tyler Legacy will take the field at Faulkner Park on Friday for its first playoff game since 2015.
The Lady Raiders (19-8) will take on Garland Sachse (20-7-1) in Game 1 of a best-of-three series at 6 p.m. Game 2 will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Sachse, and Game 3 will follow Game 2, if necessary.
Sachse enters the series averaging 12.4 runs per game.
“Their stats are gaudy,” Legacy softball coach Justin Kniffen said. “When you look at their scores, it’s like they went for two a couple of times after their touchdowns.”
For the Lady Mustangs, it starts with junior shortstop Madison McClarity, who is hitting .706 with 11 home runs and 71 RBIs.
Catcher Taylor Hickman recently returned to the lineup and is hitting .667. Laila Vaughan is hitting .625. Freshman Neveah Watkins is batting .587 with three home runs and 31 RBIs. Sophomore third baseman Kelsey Flores is batting .493 with five home runs and 27 RBIs, and junior Kayla Olthouse is hitting .431 with seven home runs and 38 RBIs.
Sachse has 38 home runs as a team.
“They swing it well, especially at the top of the order,” Kniffen said. “They’re good hitters. We have to get to the bottom of the order and take care of business. I feel like it’s going to come down to our bottom of the order against their bottom of the order.”
Olthouse is the primary pitcher for Sachse, but McClarity also pitches some.
“They don’t walk a lot of batters,” Kniffen said “They’re not going to overwhelm you, but they’re not going to walk you either. If we’re taking pitches, it’s going to be a long night. We have to be aggressive at the plate, because she’s going to throw us strikes.”
Legacy will look for plenty of strikes from its two pitchers, as well. Presley Johnston is slated to start Game 1. She is 9-7 with a 2.21 ERA and 95 strikeouts. Bonnye Bunn is 9-1 with a 1.38 ERA with 72 strikeouts.
Offensively, the Lady Raiders are led by Gabi Escandon, who has a .578 batting average. Kylee Tapia is hitting .377 with four home runs and 33 RBIs. Johnston is hitting .355, Maddie Flanery .351 and Reese Neely .338.
