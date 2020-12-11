In the first official season as Tyler Legacy High school, the Red Raiders are getting ready for the playoffs for the second consecutive year following a five-year drought.
Now, the program is searching for its first postseason victory since 2009 when it takes on Garland Naaman Forest at 2 p.m. Saturday at Williams Stadium in Garland.
“I want to go out there and play hard, because I would hate to lose right now,” defensive lineman Chris Harris said. “I feel like we’ve got a good team, one of the best teams we’ve had in a while, and I don’t want to waste it during my senior year.”
The Red Raiders snapped a five-game losing streak and an 0-3 start to District 10-6A play with three consecutive victories in an 11-day span to close the regular season. First-year head coach Joe Willis, who is no stranger to postseason success, said the reason for the strong finish is easy to pinpoint.
“Without a doubt, execution,” he said. “That’s the only thing that kept us from winning some of those games early in the year, execution and communication. Those two areas have improved. Our guys know our system better. They understand how gameplans work and you go into each game with a specific plan for an opponent. Some of those lessons were learned the hard way. That’s how you get better. You make mistakes and then you get it corrected on Saturday on film and come out the next week and be a little better. That’s what we’ve continued to do.”
Legacy is taking on a Naaman Forest team that is 6-2 overall and only played one non-district game. The Rangers are looking for their first playoff win since 2008. Defensively, Naaman Forest has held opponents to 11.1 points per game.
“They’re built similar to us,” Willis said. “They are really good up front defensively. Coach Jesse Perales is a great coach, and they’re going to play with a lot of enthusiasm. They play with a lot of hustle on defense. They’ve got some size to go along with it.
“They also have some talent on the offensive side of the ball. It should be one of those heavyweight matchups that comes down to who can deliver the body blows and stays in there the longest to win the game.”
TOURNEY TIME
The high school football playoffs isn’t the only tournament the Red Raiders have going on right now.
Willis said the players have been having position group ping pong tournaments in the dressing room. He said he told them the longer they keep winning, the longer they will be able to stay in that locker room.
“They understand that,” he said. “It’s important to understand that the next bad game you have will be your last game.”
BUILDING HIS OWN LEGACY
Senior George Bergfeld is a member of the first Tyler Legacy football team. His grandfather, Julius Bergfeld, played on the first Tyler Lee team.
“I have never thought about that, but it actually is interesting to think about,” Bergfeld said. “He’s a good man, and I really do look up to him.
“My dad went here, my grandpas played football in Tyler, my uncle played here and my brother did also. It’s just kind of a thing we all do. And I want to be the best I can be.”