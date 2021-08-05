Tyler Legacy opened its new tennis complex with a 16-3 win over Whitehouse in team tennis action on Thursday at Tyler Legacy High School.
Daniel Gaston, Simar Bains, Sanay Salvi, Dylan Brown, Aiden Ebert and Michael Collins all picked up wins in boys singles. Audrey Deatherage, Sara Fry, Savannah Allen, Bridget Gaston, Isabella Egana and Sapphire Nunn picked up wins in girls singles. Legacy also won all of the doubles matches.
Legacy will return to action against Texas High at 10 a.m. Friday at Tyler Legacy High School.