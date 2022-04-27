Goals continue to be set and met by the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders.
Last season, they made the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
This year, they’ve crossed off a couple of more goals.
“We’ve met our first couple of goals,” Legacy head softball coach Justin Kniffen said. “Get in the playoffs and win 20 games. And beating Heath for that second spot was really big.
“We’ve met our short-term goals, but we are not done.”
Kniffen is right. The Lady Raiders are just getting started.
The next goal on the checklist is advancing in the postseason for the first time since 2010. That journey starts on Thursday when the Lady Raiders (21-7-1) host Garland at 6 p.m. in the first game of a best-of-three series.
The first game will be at Legacy’s on-campus field, which is in its first year of use.
“It’s added a little pep in their step,” Kniffen said. “It’s been fun to play on campus. And now we get an opportunity to play a playoff game there for the first time. We’re trying to get a big crowd out here.”
The series will shift to Garland for Game 2 at 6 p.m. Friday. A third game will follow if needed. The Garland softball field is located at 850 W. Buckingham Road in Garland.
Legacy’s duo of senior Presley Johnston and freshman Sara Eckert have combined to throw 126 innings this season. Johnston is 11-6 with a 1.81 ERA, 128 strikeouts and 36 walks. Eckert is 7-1 with a 2.20 ERA, 77 strikeouts and 27 walks.
“We know we’re going to get pitching,” Kniffin said. “They’ve both been great this year. We’ve got to score runs and be consistent. Sometimes we will score early and then let the other team hang around for a while. We need to manufacture runs early and keep it going and take some pressure off of our pitching.”
Maddie Flanery is hitting .384 for the Lady Raiders with 15 RBIs, 41 runs and 37 stolen bases. Johnston has an average of .378 with four home runs, three triples, 31 RBIs and 22 runs; Reese Neely .361 with one home run, 12 doubles, six triples, 33 RBIs and 25 runs; and Kylee Tapia .340 with a home run, two triples, 17 RBIs, 21 runs and 15 stolen bases.
Z’Natria Evans leads Garland (21-6) with a .691 average with nine home runs, five triples and 15 doubles. Valeria Cabello is hitting .550 with two home runs. Zoe Sanchez is hitting .523 with one home runs, two triple and 11 doubles, and Alyssa Garza is hitting .437 with four triples and 13 doubles.
“They have a great three-four combo,” Kniffen said. “They are very scrappy. We can’t let those two beat us. We have to get the bottom of their lineup out. When we’re at the plate, we have to put the ball and play and don’t strike out. If we do that, we have a really good shot. If we’re swinging and missing, it’s going to be a long, tough series.”
Cabello also handles the pitching for the Lady Owls.
Following Thursday’s game at Legacy, Lufkin and Longview will face off in a one-game playoff.
The winner of the Legacy-Garland series will advance to face either No. 18 Mansfield Lake Ridge or Bryan.