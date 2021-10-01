DALLAS — There was no bye week rust for the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders on Friday night at Forester Field.
The Red Raiders jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter on the way to a 42-7 win over Dallas Skyline in their District 10-6A opener.
After getting stopped on fourth down in Skyline territory on the opening drive, Legacy made quick work of its second drive. Bruce Bruckner ran for 13 yards on the first play, and Jamarion Miller followed with a 57-yard touchdown run with 5:52 left in the first quarter.
After Luke Youngblood recovered a fumble for the Red Raiders, Bruckner connected with Miller for a 23-yard touchdown pass to make the score 14-0 with 5:19 to play in the opening quarter.
Skyline responded with what appeared to be a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Anthony Davis, but a celebration penalty gave Skyline the ball at the Legacy 25-yard line. A sack on fourth down by Christian Hesse gave the Red Raiders the ball at the 35-yard line.
Legacy needed just three played to go 65 yards as Eli Howard scored on a reverse, going 52 yard to the end zone to put the score at 21-0 with less than a minute on the clock.
Legacy added to its lead with 4:09 left in the second quarter on a 55-yard run by Miller.
Skyline answered with a 49-yard touchdown pass from Trey Arroyo to Anthony Davis to cut the score to 28-7 with 2:27 left in the first half.
Legacy’s Jordan Ford and Skyline’s Ju’vion Parker exchanged interceptions in the final 1:05 of the second quarter.
Early in the third quarter, Miller broke free for a 67-yard run before being pushed out of bounds, and Bryson Donnell followed with a 4-yard touchdown run to make it 35-7 with 7:29 left in the third quarter.
Donnell added a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the Red Raiders.
Miller finished with 217 yards on 11 carries, leaving him just 485 yards away from breaking Tyrone Ross’ school record of 4,748. Miller also had two touchdowns on the ground, and he caught three passes for 36 yards and a score.
Donnell had 17 carries for 111 yards. Howard had 52 yards rushing, and Aaron Sears saw some time at quarterback and had a 44-yard carry as the Red Raiders finished with 546 total yards — 464 on the ground.
Sears was also a key performer on the Legacy defense, along with Ford, Jett Stanger, LaBrendo Flowers and Jordan Renaud, who blocked a punt.
Legacy held Skyline to 134 total yards — 42 on the ground. Arroyo was 8 of 24 for 82 yards, and Darryl Richardson was 2 of 5 for 10 yards.
Legacy (3-2, 1-0) will return home next week to host Rockwall. Skyline (0-6, 0-2) will take on Rockwall on Oct. 15.
———
Tyler Legacy 42, Dallas Skyline 7
Legacy 21 7 7 7 — 42
Skyline 0 7 0 0 — 7
First Quarter
TL — Jamarion Miller 57 run (Christian Baxter kick), 5:52
TL — Miller 23 pass from Bruce Bruckner (Baxter kick), 5:12
TL — Eli Howard 52 run (Baxter kick), :47
Second Quarter
TL — Miller 55 run (Baxter kick), 4:09
S — Anthony Davis 49 pass from Trey Arroyo (Fernando Espinoza kick), 2:27
Third Quarter
TL — Bryson Donnell 4 run (Baxter kick), 7:29
Fourth Quarter
TL — Donnell 1 run (Baxter kick), 8:08
TL S
First Downs 19 6
Rushes-Yards 41-464 20-42
Passing Yards 82 92
Comp.-Att-Int. 7-12-2 10-29-1
Punts-Ave. 2-36 7-34
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 11-105 13-145
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Legacy, Jamarion Miller 11-217; Bryson Donnell 17-111; Eli Howard 1-52, Aaron Sears 1-44, Bruce Bruckner 6-12, Adam Mitchell 2-11, Kenneth Hawkins 1-9, Luke Wolf 2-8. Skyline, La’Monya Woods 7-22; Trey Arroyo 3-13; Que Ruff 4-11; Anthony Davis 1-7; Brandon Barnes 1-1; Darryl Richardson 4-(-12).
PASSING — Legacy, Bruce Buckner 6-11-2 73; Luke Wolf 1-1-0 9. Skyline, Trey Arroyo 8-24-1 82; Darryl Richardson 2-5-0 10.
RECEIVING — Legacy, Jamarion Miller 3-36; Ja’Kaleb Turner 1-23; KJ Humber 1-10; Triston Jones 1-9; Bryson Donnell 1-4. Skyline, Que Ruff 3-26; Payton Ross 3-(-5); Anthony Davis 2-55; Brandon Barnes 1-11; La’Monya Woods 1-5.