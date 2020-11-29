Tyler Legacy 2021 offensive lineman Dion Daniels announced his commitment to play football for the Air Force Academy on Sunday afternoon.
Daniels posted on Twitter, “Although having a lot of obstacles to overcome to play this season, I am thankful to still be able to play the game I love. First, I would like to thank the man about for watching over me, my family and extended family through this roller coaster year. Secondly, I would like to thank my family for supporting me and molding me into the man I am today. Lastly, I would like to thank past coaches and my present coaches for guiding me to success and also my brothers at Tyler Legacy for pushing me to be the best me. With that being said, I am honored to announce my commitment to the Air Force Academy. #LetsFly #BoltBrotherhood”
Daniels, who is listed at 6-3, 265 pounds, also has offers from Army, Eastern Illinois, Houston Baptist, Lamar, Navy and Tarleton State.
Daniels and the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders (3-5) will play Mesquite at 7 p.m. Monday at E.H. Hanby Stadium in Mesquite.