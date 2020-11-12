When the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders hit Earl Campbell Field at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances on Friday night, it will be the Red Raiders’ final Friday game of the regular season.
On Wednesday, the District 10-6A Executive Committee approved a new schedule due to a COVID-19 situation at Mesquite High School.
But before the new schedule kicks into full gear next week with the Red Raiders playing three games in 12 days, they will first play host to Mesquite Horn at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a critical game for both teams.
“It’s very important,” junior defensive back Aaron Sears said. “We look forward to winning the next four games and being the No. 1 small seed in the playoffs, and it starts this week.”
“It’s a must win for us,” junior offensive lineman Kade Fry said. “If we want a good shot at going to the playoffs, we need to win.”
“They all get important at this point,” Legacy had coach Joe Willis said. “And that’s the focus you have to have. We played two of the better opponents in our district early on. At the end of the day, the games ahead of us really decide our seeding and a possible home playoff game. And we feel like now we’re set up to do that, especially getting some of the players we haven’t had access to the past couple of weeks.”
Two of the players returning are offensive linemen Donovan Jordan and Keyshawn Reggie.
“We’ve got to execute, be physical and we’ve got to block for more than a couple of seconds,” Fry said.
Legacy (2-4, 0-2) will look to snap a four-game losing skid.
Horn (2-5, 0-3) has dropped three straight games and five of six overall. The Jaguars’ only win in that span was a 41-27 decision against Tyler High. Legacy’s last win was also against Tyler High, 40-28.
The Tyler High game is when the Jaguars made the switch to Darrius White at quarterback. White has thrown for 1,098 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushed for 442 yards and five scores.
The Red Raiders have rushed for 1,762 yards through six games — 1,085 by Jamarion Miller and 503 by Bryson Donnell.
Legacy was originally supposed to be on the road next week against North Mesquite but will now host Rockwall-Heath on Thursday.
———
Tyler ISD home games will be broadcast on KTPN (Suddenlink channel 9), as well as on channels 51.2 and 36.9 on over-the-air TV with antenna) and streamed online at KETK.com … The game will be on the radio on The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview with Bill Coates and Kevin Simon on the call.
