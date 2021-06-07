Every summer, high school football programs compete in 7-on-7.
Quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, defensive backs and linebackers get to showcase their skills in a game of flag football.
The goal for 7-on-7 is to get to the state tournament in College Station.
While the linemen usually get left out of 7-on-7, they have their own competition as lineman challenges are becoming more prevalent, and Hardin Simmons University in Abilene hosts a state competition.
“It’s awesome,” Tyler Legacy head football coach Joe Willis said. “It’s the same idea as 7-on-7, the chemistry and camaraderie that goes on there. Where 7-on-7 is a skill game, and everybody likes to go out and throw the ball around, the big linemen like to compete too. And it gives us a chance for those guys to go compete and have fun. At the end of the day, we’re playing this game because there’s a fun element to it. When we get to go with our teammates and have competitions, it’s fun.”
The linemen of Tyler Legacy High School competed in the 14th Annual Lone Star Lineman Challenge on May 1 in Grand Saline and finished as runner up.
On Friday, the Red Raiders competed at the Hardin Simmons University LineMAN Challenge state qualifier in Melissa. Legacy took home the Division I title, winning by 32 points over the next closest team.
“It felt great going out there competing against those DFW teams and really representing where we’re from and the culture we’re building out here in Tyler,” junior Luke Youngbood said. “It’s great to be back out there competing and dominating.”
The linemen competed in multiple events, including tire flip, tire toss, heavy sled push, power drive push, obstacle course, dumbbell stack, fireman carry and bench press.
“We won the tire flip by eight seconds,” Legacy lineman coach Alan Copeland said. “We won the power drives by about 23 seconds. We won the tire toss by about 12 yards. In the bench press, we had 91 reps as a unit.”
Youngblood said he does better in the agility drills and that the dumbbell stack was his favorite.
For junior Rodney Harden, it’s all about the heavy sled push.
“Since I live in the country and I have to roll around hay bales off of the truck, it’s not a big deal for me,” Harden said.
Junior Ky Cole also said the power drive push is easier in competitions because it’s something they do in practice often.
“We push it as a time, and we do it at practice all of the time, so it was pretty easy,” Cole said.
Senior Donavan Jordan, who has offers from Furman, New Mexico and UTEP, said competing as a team has been great for the offensive line unit.
“It felt really food, because sometimes we may kind of drift away from each other as a unit, but it really brought us together winning that lineman challenge,” Jordan said.
By winning Friday’s event, Legacy has qualified for the state championship competition June 26 at Hardin Simmons University in Abilene.
“I think it shows how hard they have worked this offseason, what a good job they’ve done in the weight room or in the mat room,” Willis said. “At the end of the day, everything starts up front. So we’re excited about our big guys and the amount of work they’ve put in.”
Competing in the lineman challenge for Legacy are Jordan, Kade Fry, Harden, Cole, Reyad Mekada, Eithan Wallace, Le’Travian Whitmill, Jaelon Wickware, Travis Jackson, Youngblood and Kenneth Hawkins.