Tyler Legacy will have 14 competitors at the THSWPA Girls Powerlifting State Meet Wednesday in Corpus Christi.
The Lady Raiders also won the Region 3 championship as a team.
“It’s amazing,” Tyler Legacy powerlifting coach Alan Copeland said. “It was definitely stressful working with that many, but the great thing about them is they take ownership and they work together. The really have a family mindset where they all help each other and all work with each other. We couldn’t have done it without everybody being a part of it.”
Seniors Asia Burnley, Samira Matlock, Cali McLeod and Zoe Ortiz, juniors Mia Zuniga, I’Onna Jones, Kovi Washington, Sarah Coe, Allie Parker and Ronelle Samson, sophomore Anna Moreland and freshmen Vivian Williams, Olivia Lindsey and Londen Whelchel all punched their tickets to state.
Taylor Harris, Kalie Durham and Emery Martin were also a part of the regional team.
Burney is making her third trip to state. She opened the regional meet by breaking the regional record for the squat, but it was eventually broken. She also broke the regional bench press record, which was tied. But she did break her own overall record and still holds the regional overall record of 1,085 pounds (435 squat, 270 bench, 380 deadlift) to win the 259-pound weight class.
“I’m really excited,” Burnley said. “I hope to get first place. I don’t care about the records. I just want to win.”
Matlock is also back at state for the third time after winning the 198-pound weight class with a total of 1,000 pounds (430 squat, 225 bench, 345 deadlift). Matlock had the top squat.
“I was too excited,” Matlock said. “ We did the math to see what I did to get to 1,000, but when it was happening, I didn’t realize it. After my third deadlift, Coach was screaming, and I didn’t know what happened. I’m really excited, but also sad that it’s my final meet. Asia and I have been to every meet together since freshman year, along with regionals and state.”
Zuniga won the 114-pound weight class with a total of 780 pounds, which tied the regional record. Zuniga also set the regional squat record (325 pounds) and regional bench record (180 points), and she had a deadlift of 275 pounds.
Along with being a standout powerlifter, Zuniga also runs cross country and track.
“I’m so excited because my freshman year, I didn’t get to compete because of COVID, and my second year, my sophomore year, I got disqualified,” Zuniga said. “This will be my first time competing, and I’m planning on breaking a state record.”
Williams, a freshman, won the 105-pound weight class with a total of 575 pounds (225 squat, 120 bench, 230 deadlift). Williams is a four-sport athlete who also plays football, basketball and softball.
“We’ve all been working so hard and just to go as a freshman, I’m just really proud of myself and my team,” Williams said. “To be young and be able to compete at a high level, it’s just a big opportunity I’m blessed to have.”
Jones took third in the 198-pound weight class with a total of 845 pounds. This is her first year to do powerlifting.
“I’m very excited,” Jones said. “It’s just a showcase of strengths. It’s a fun thing to do. I had always liked to life. I was always told I was strong. When I was introduced to powerlifting, it just came naturally.”
Copeland said he wants to thank Tyler Legacy athletic director Joe Willis, Legacy principal Dr. Kristen Walls, Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest, the Tyler Legacy athletic training staff and Tyler ISD superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford for their support.
“The crazy thing about the state meet, anything can happen,” Copeland said. “It’s about being able to respond to moments of adversity and moments of joy and have an overall neat experience. I’m excited for them, and I know they’re excited for the trip, to be able to represent the school and community. I’m ready to see what they can do.”
