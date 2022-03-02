On Tuesday, the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders were tagged as the No. 1-ranked softball team in the state in Class 6A by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.
The Lady Raiders followed that by moving to 9-0 on the season with a 6-1 win over Highland Park on the road on Tuesday night.
Kylee Tapia pitched 6.1 innings in the circle and allowed one unearned run on one hit with eight strikeouts and seven walks. Jaydee Diller recorded the final two outs with two strikeouts and a walk allowed.
Tapia went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and an RBI. Presley Johnston was 2-for-4 with two RBI. Reese Neely, Maddie Carrillo and Brooke Davis all added a hit, and Davis drove in a run.
Legacy will return to action against Malakoff at 9:35 a.m. Thursday in the Rose City Classic Softball Tournament.
Other East Texas teams ranked by TGCA are Gilmer 3, Rusk 5, Bullard 8 and Carthage 15 in 4A; Hughes Springs 6, Diboll 7, West Rusk 10, Sabine 15 and Redwater 15 in 3A; and Linden-Kildare 10, Groveton 14 and Timpson 15 in 2A.