Tyler Legacy’s Lady Raiders were rolling during the 2020 soccer season.
They had won 12 straight matches, were 16-3 overall, were ranked in the top 16 in the state in Class 6A and had secured a district title.
But then COVID-19 hit and took away their chance at competing for a deep postseason run.
A talented group of seniors graduated from that squad, and now the Lady Raiders enter the 2021 campaign with a roster that includes 10 sophomores and three freshmen.
“We’re really young,” Legacy head soccer coach Chris Woodard said. “We won all of our scrimmages, but there are a lot of things we can get better at. We need to try to fix some of those things quickly.”
The Lady Raiders will enter the season with four senior captains — Lexie Thedford, Deanna Zarcone, Kelsey Filla and Shelby McQueen.
Thedford and Zarcone ignite what Woodard expects to be an explosive offensive attack. The Lady Raiders scored 15 goals in four scrimmages against Henderson, Kilgore, College Station and Waco Midway.
“I don’t think scoring goals is going to be as much of an issue as keeping it out of the back of the net,” Woodard said. “Last year, we were able to outscore people. This year, it is kind of looking like that, too. We’ve got to figure some things out defensively.
“We lost three out of our four defenders. Our two outside backs were three-year starters. We’re still trying to see who is going to fill those roles. It’s still a bit of a question mark.”
Sophomore Caroline Randall is the lone returning defender for the lady Raiders.
Filla will move from central midfield to defender this season.
Jenna Barnes is a freshman forward who could contribute on the goal-scoring front. Sophomore Kylie D’Spain and sophomore Ella Embry — a transfer from Grace Community — are also strong offensive players who can play forward or midfield.
Sophomore Hannah Smith — a Brook Hill transfer — and freshman Kate Deatherage are the central midfielders.
The goalkeepers are Dru Kisamore and Nonnie Foley.
Legacy will open the season Thursday in the Kilgore Tournament. The Lady Raiders will play Sulphur Springs at 10:30 a.m. They will face Abilene Wylie at 9 a.m. Friday, Hallsville at 6 p.m. Friday and Kilgore at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Legacy’s first home match will be against Fort Worth Nolan Catholic at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
