It had been 34 years since the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders had won a district title.
After Friday’s 36-30 win over Rockwall, the Lady Raiders have secured a share of their second consecutive district crown.
“This group is a special group,” Legacy head coach Ross Barber said. “Nobody outside of our locker room thought we would be in this position, and that’s a credit to these young ldies for coming in and working hard every day, and they pulled out a big-time win tonight.”
The Lady Raiders were picked fourth in District 10-6A in the preseason by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches behind Dallas Skyline, Mesquite Horn and Rockwall.
Legacy is the co-district champion with Mesquite Horn. Playoff seeding is still to be determined.
The Lady Raiders used a strong defensive performance to stifle the Lady Jackets.
“We didn’t take as many shots tonight,” Barber said. “I really thought we moved the ball pretty well on offense. And when we did take them, we took good shots. But defensively, we were amazing tonight. And that was the gameplan coming in, limit their shots and limit them to only one shot per possession if we could. And we had some kids step in and make some big-time shots.”
Rockwall did score first — 3:24 into the game — on a basket by Lindsey Schale. Aaliyah Campbell came off of the bench to knock down two free throws for Legacy’s first points with 3:07 left in the first quarter.
After Rockwall’s Ashely Brand hit a 3-pointer to make the score 5-2, the Lady Raiders responded with threes by Campbell and Ella Rook to take an 8-5 lead after the first quarter.
Lexie Purcell opened the second quarter with a triple to tie the score.
With Legacy leading 12-10, the Lady Raiders went on a 3-point barrage as Vanessa Hayward connected from deep and then Micaelah Igaya knocked down two in a row from downtown. Campbell went coast-to-coast in the final seconds of the first half to give the Lady Raiders a 23-13 halftime lead.
Neither team made a field goal in the third quarter. Each team made three free throws as they went a combined 0-for-10 from the field in the period. Legacy limited Rockwall to just two shot attempts in the third quarter.
Legacy led 26-16 entering the fourth quarter.
With Legacy leading 30-20 and less than three minutes left, Rockwall went on a 7-0 run to cut the score to 30-27 with 1:19 to play.
The score was 32-29 with less than 20 seconds left when Campbell knocked down four straight free throws to put the game away.
Campbell led the Lady Raiders (24-2, 10-2) with 14 points.
Purcell had a team-high 11 points for Rockwall.