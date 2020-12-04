A win against Mesquite Horn in the final game of the regular season will send the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders to the playoffs.
It’s a situation the Red Raiders are all too familiar with.
In 2018, the Red Raiders were on the road against Horn in the regular season finale, needing a win to extend the season. Horn won 55-41 and ended up going three rounds deep into the playoffs.
In 2019, the Red Raiders got the Jaguars at home with the winner advancing to the postseason. The Red Raiders won 42-14 to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
In 2020, when many things are very different, the Red Raiders are once again in a similar scenario — facing Horn to close the regular season with a chance to make the playoffs.
There are two ways for Legacy to advance to the playoffs — with a win or a loss by less than 16 and a Mesquite win over North Mesquite.
Horn can make the playoffs with a win and a North Mesquite win over Mesquite.
If Horn wins by more than 16 and Mesquite defeats North Mesquite, Mesquite will grab the final playoff spot.
Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. Saturday on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
“For our guys, it should be do or die every week,” Legacy head coach Joe Willis said. “That’s the mentality we want to take. As we go into the playoff season, we want to play our best football in December.”
This game was originally scheduled for Nov. 13 but was postponed due to COVID-19. Horn (3-6, 1-4) has played just two games since then — a 58-17 loss to Rockwall and then an 18-7 win over Dallas Skyline.
“Horn has gotten better,” Willis said. “Skyline had a lot of players out for the game, which affects what they do, but the Horn players played more inspired than skyline did. They got after it on both sides of the ball.
“They’ve got some players that create a real challenge for us, especially the quarterback.”
Horn’s quarterback is Darrius White, who is 71 of 157 for 1,233 yards with 12 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He’s carried the ball 111 times for 658 yards and seven touchdowns.
Saturday’s game will be senior night for the Red Raiders, the seniors’ final game at Rose Stadium.
“I grew up going to every football game every Friday night, so t think that it’s my senior night at Rose is crazy,” senior quarterback Trent Adams said. “It hasn’t really sunk in yet, but I’m sure it will on Saturday. It will definitely be pretty emotional out there with my family walking out there with me.”
“I feel like I’ve got to leave it all out on the field,” senior defensive end Garfield Lawrence said. “This is our last time playing on the field at Rose, so we’ve got to come out and pour our hearts out on the field.”
“We want to celebrate those seniors and make sure they get to get in the game and experience it,” Willis said. “What a year it has been for those guys. They’ve had some starts and stops to it that has been very unusual, but those guys have continued to battle and continued to be a great voice in the locker room. And that senior leadership is what I expect to show up on Saturday.”
Seniors for the Red Raiders are Elijah Grogan, Nick Bennett, LaDarius Newsom, Jakelyn Morgan, Trent Adams, Jaylon Caldwell, George Bergfeld, Ryan Williams, Josh Olivares, John Turman, Ra’Shawd Ellis, Kasen Carpenter, Jack Janis, Jamichael Nicholson, Tysmen Hubbard, Carson Callagher, Vann Rainer, Tyson Waters, Chris Gladney, Dion Daniels, Saquib Siddique, Jaydien Williams, Nicolas Montoya, Eleazar Estrada, Keyshawn Reggie, Artavius Walton, Lucas Moreland, Armani Parker, Takoreian Williams, Michael Carraway, Derrius Wright, Christian Hesse, Nate Morris, Kah’lil Montague, Kendrick Tutt, Javian Else, Fred Pimpton, Justin Shelton, LD Calloway, Chris Harris and Garfield Lawrence.
If the Red Raiders advance to the playoffs, they will take on Garland Naaman Forest at 7 p.m. Friday at Williams Stadium in Garland.