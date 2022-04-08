Tyler Legacy built an early lead and had to hold off a late Mesquite Horn rally to take a 6-5 victory in District 10-6A baseball action Friday night at Mike Carter Field.
Legacy scored two runs in the first inning. Preston Newberry and Lucas Grundy led off with consecutive singles. Newberry scored on an RBI groundout by Moore, and Grundy scored on a wild pitch.
The Red Raiders got two more runs in the second inning. Mason Blake roped an RBI double to the left-field wall. A sacrifice fly by Tyler Priest made the score 4-0.
Horn got on the board in the top of the third inning to cut the score to 4-1.
Legacy answered with a run in the top of the third. Davis had a two-out double and stole third before scoring on a wild pitch.
The Red Raiders got an RBI from Moore in the fourth to score Newberry to make the score 6-1.
George Rippy pitched the first four innings, allowing one run on three hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Dakota McCaskill came in to relieve Rippy.
Horn made its comeback in the fifth inning. The Jaguars sent 10 batters to the plate and scored four runs. McCaskill then struck out Diego Washington to strand the bases loaded.
In the seventh, Horn got two runners on with two outs, but McCaskill struck out JJ Lopez to end the game.
McCaskill allowed four unearned runs on two hits with five strikeouts and four walks.
Fabian Escobedo pitched six innings for Horn (7-9-1, 3-5), allowing six runs on nine hits with five strikeouts.
Newberry, Blake and McCaskill all had two hits for the Red Raiders. Grundy, Landon Brown and Davis all added a hit.
It was Teacher Appreciation Night for the Red Raiders. Teachers honored before the game were Joe Cummins, Seth Gibson, Matthew Singleton, Dianne Graham, Melinda Tefteller, Amy Norris, Nykole Vance, Jill Alexander and Lauri Barnes. Principal Kristen Walls threw out the ceremonial first pitch.
Legacy (9-11-1, 4-2) will host North Mesquite at 7 p.m. Tuesday.