Tyler Legacy enters Friday night’s game at Longview having lost 15 straight to the Lobos.
But none of that matters when the game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lobo Stadium.
“If you don’t believe we are going to win, don’t get on the bus,” Legacy head coach Joe Willis told his players on Wednesday.
“We know we’ve got to lock in on the bus on the way over,” Legacy defensive back KJ Humber said. “Secondly, we’ve got to stop the run game, because their run game is a crucial part of their offense.”
Humber was locked in during the Red Raiders’ 40-28 win over rival Tyler High. The junior had two interceptions, both coming right in front of the goal line as the Lions were closing in on touchdowns.
“There’s no doubt about it that creating turnovers is a huge stat at any level — high school, college and pro football,” Willis said. “If you win the turnover battle, you give yourself a real chance.”
The Red Raiders will now face a Longview team that is relying on sophomore quarterbacks after the graduation of All-American Haynes King. The Lobos feature a strong backfield, headlined by three-star running back Kaden Meredith.
“We’ve got a different challenge in Longview, so we’ve got to go right back to work defensively,” Willis said. “We’ve got to make sure we are in the right places and that we’ve got the right coverages intact so we can get those secondary guys in to run support, because we know they are going to run the ball.”
A key for the Red Raiders is creating pressure up front with a defensive line that will be without Chris Harris due to injury but still has three-star prospect Garfield Lawrence.
“They have two really good running backs, so if the defensive front can stop the run game, then we can for them into the pass game,” Lawrence said.
Receiver Elijah Grogan, who had four receptions for 100 yards against Tyler High, was injured in that game and will be out for the remainder of the season. The Red Raiders lost defensive lineman Nate Morris to an injury in the opener against Lufkin.
“Injuries are a part of the game nobody likes, but we have to understand as a team and as coaches that there’s a next man up mentality,” Willis said. “The next guys that is available has to be able to step up and take over.”
Legacy will be on the road again next week against No. 5 Allen.
Radio: The game will be on The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview with Bill Coates and Kevin Simon on the call.
TWITTER: @BrandonOSports